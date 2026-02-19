A Nigerian lady graduated with a first-class degree in Cybersecurity, emerging best student in her department

She announced her achievement online, revealing she earned a CGPA of 4.79 at Caleb University

The graduate shared her friends’ humorous suggestions about celebrating her first-class academic success

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement after graduating with a first-class degree in cybersecurity.

The graduate, identified on X as @prettycyb3rgirl, shared a photo from her graduation photoshoot while announcing her success.

A Nigerian lady graduates with first class in cybersecurity. Photo credit: @prettycyb3rgirl/X

Source: Twitter

First-class graduate shares her achievement

In her post, she revealed that she graduated as the best student in her department.

“Introducing to you all. The 5.0 girl,” she wrote.

She added that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.79 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity from Caleb University.

Her post highlighted the milestones she achieved, including:

Best Graduating Student, Department of Cybersecurity

First Class honours

CGPA of 4.79

First-class graduate's friend advise her on celebration

Before announcing her graduation, she had shared a humorous post about her friends’ reactions to her success.

She wrote that one friend suggested she should celebrate loudly by printing a banner with her picture and the words “FIRST CLASS” boldly written on it.

A Nigerian lady finishes as the best student in her department, cybersecurity. Photo credit: @prettycyb3rgirl/X

Source: Twitter

Despite the suggestion, she admitted she did not even feel like attending the ceremony.

She wrote:

"Lol, my friends kill me fr.

One said if she was me she will do banner with her picture and write FIRST CLASS boldly.

And there’s me that does not even feel like going."

Law graduate recounts poor grade

In a related story, a young law graduate recalled nearly panicking in her final year (500 lvl) after seeing an “E” in her Jurisprudence result, which made her fear a poor CGPA.

After requesting to review her script, she discovered she had actually scored 75, earning an A.

She later thanked her subdean for helping rectify the error and encouraged students to always verify their results

"That’s how one of my lecturers made me cry shege Ehn.

He released our Jurisprudence result and I saw E. Ni 500 level?

I had to call for my script, only for me to discover I had an A. 75A"

She added:

"God bless Mrs Olamide Mohammed, Esq., Our Subdean and class advisor. She outdid herself just to ensure the issue was rectified."

"Thankfully, he agreed to me searching for my scripts to cross check. A lot of students just take their L and move on. That’s why some of them don’t graduate with the first class they worked for."

Man graduates with first class despite carryover

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a UNILAG first class graduate shared how he failed an important course in his first year (100 level), and it affected him academically.

Despite early academic struggles and his failure, he rebuilt his confidence and steadily improved his grades over time.

He eventually graduated with a first-class degree after recording a perfect final-year performance.

