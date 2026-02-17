A law graduate recalled nearly believing she had a lesser degree after seeing an “E” in her final-year Jurisprudence result

She requested to review her script and later discovered she had actually scored 75, earning an A grade

Her story sparked reactions online as many shared similar experiences of academic result errors

A young Nigerian woman has shared a dramatic experience from her university days after she almost believed she had a poor CGPA in her final year.

The lady, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as @ifemi_LLB, recounted how a lecturer’s released results left her in tears.

A law graduate shares how she almost failed a course during her finals at university. Photo credit: @ifemi_LLB/X

Source: Twitter

According to her post, when she was in 500 level in the university, she checked her Jurisprudence result and was surprised by what she got.

Law graduate shares poor result scare

According to her, when she checked, she saw an “E” grade.

She also posted the result on social media.

A law graduate's 500 level result where she had an E. Photo credit: @ifemi_LLB/X

Source: Twitter

Distressed by the result, the law graduate requested to review her examination script.

To her surprise, she discovered she had actually scored 75; an A grade at her higher institution.

"That’s how one of my lecturers made me cry shege Ehn.

He released our Jurisprudence result and I saw E. Ni 500 level?

I had to call for my script, only for me to discover I had an A. 75A"

She added:

"God bless Mrs Olamide Mohammed, Esq., Our Subdean and class advisor. She outdid herself just to ensure the issue was rectified."

"Thankfully, he agreed to me searching for my scripts to cross check. A lot of students just take their L and move on. That’s why some of them don’t graduate with the first class they worked for."

See her trending post below:

Reactions to lady's experience as a finalist

Her experience resonated with many social media users who also shared similar stories of result errors and academic scares. Some of the comments are below.

@udemeAkpan01 wrote:

"And just imagine if you hadn't, you would have graduated with that E on your result 😭 always always verify your scores. Hope you didn't pay for the verification."

@yujizeme commented:

"Few weeks left and I’ll be writing Juris. Pray for me."

@theamakae said:

"Good thing you called for it, Imagine carrying Jurisprudence in 500 level because of someone's error."

@CMoseschuks commented:

"Had it been it was my school you called for your script, I am sure you would not go to law school by now.

I had same issue with Law of Torts wherein I was given E, mhee E, I wrote letters to the dean to see that script from 300lvl until I got to final year oo, not less than 5 letters. Mind you I was the class governor all this while, the lecturers involved frustrated every effort at recalling that script."

In a related story, a University of Lagos graduate bagged First Class despite being delayed to get admission to a tertiary institution.

First class graduate restricted from NYSC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian graduate, shared her frustration after being barred from NYSC service due to her age despite graduating with a first class.

She said turning 30 made her ineligible for the scheme, limiting access to graduate roles that still require NYSC certificate.

Her post sparked debate online, with many Nigerians offering advice, encouragement, and job leads in response.

Source: Legit.ng