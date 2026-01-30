University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced several graduates with excellent results that had made the school and their family proud

Most of their journeys were linked with resilience, persistence, and consistent improvement throughout their time at the institution

In this article, Legit.ng compiled three UNILAG alumni that graduated with First Class Honours after overcoming academic challenges

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced several outstanding graduates with distinction, excellence, 2.1, 2.1. However, in this report compiled by Legit.ng, we will be taking a look at 3 of those whose academic journey paid off with First Class Honours.

These academic gurus marked their journeys with resilience, determination, and personal growth.

Some UNILAG graduates after graduating with a first class degree. Photo credit: Oluw/X, oluwasegun Ilesanmi/Facebook, @_kolabdul Opeyemi (Sarah) Fasedemi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Here are three UNILAG alumni who graduated with First Class degrees, their courses of study, and final CGPAs.

3 UNILAG graduates with first class degree

1. Temitope Kolawole

Temitope Kolawole recently shared how his academic journey began with a major setback. According to him, he recorded a carryover in Chemistry during his 100 level. He got 28 out of 100 in the course. This left him with a CGPA of 3.79 at the end of the semester.

UNILAG graduates with first-class degrees and their story. Photo credit: Graduates

Source: Depositphotos

Temitope happens to be a student of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Despite the early struggle, Temitope chose not to quit. He gradually rebuilt his academic confidence by focusing on consistency and deeper understanding.

Over the years, his performance steadily improved. After resitting Chemistry and earning a B, his CGPA rose above 4.5. In his final year, Temitope recorded a perfect 5.0 SGPA across ten courses, graduating with a final CGPA of 4.56 and securing a First Class degree.

2. Oluwasegun Ilesanmi

Oluwasegun Ilesanmi is a fresh graduate of the prestigious university. He made history in the Department of Employment Relations and Human Resource Management after graduating with the highest CGPA ever recorded in the department.

The scholar took to Facebook to celebrate his achievement. A sad moment came when he said he had to spend four years at home after secondary school following countless try to secure an admission into tertiary institution.

After finally gaining admission into UNILAG, he was still met with extra delay. Instead of his course ending after four years, it turned into six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged strikes.

Three scholars who graduated from the University of Lagos with a first-class degree. Photo credit: Graduation. Image source: Getty Images/Chuck Savage/luliia

Source: UGC

He eventually graduated with a First Class degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, finishing with a CGPA of 4.87 out of 5.00. He also recorded a perfect 5.00 GPA in one semester.

3. Opeyemi Fasedemi

Opeyemi Fasedemi graduated with a First Class degree after also overcoming years of admission struggles like Oluwasegun.

Before entering UNILAG, she said she had been denied admission into Lagos State University (LASU) twice, despite scoring high marks in her UTME.

Luckily, in her third attempt, she applied to UNILAG and gained admission to study business administration.

Through persistence, sleepless nights, and continuous self-improvement, Opeyemi graduated with a final CGPA of 4.74, achieving her First Class goal.

Mother celebrates daughter during convocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian mother went viral for celebrating her daughter’s graduation by doing something spectacular with pride

She expressed her happiness in a traditional gesture that symbolised honour and respect in Nigerian culture.

Source: Legit.ng