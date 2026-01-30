Full Details: 3 UNILAG Graduates With First-Class Degrees, Their CGPAs and Courses
- University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced several graduates with excellent results that had made the school and their family proud
- Most of their journeys were linked with resilience, persistence, and consistent improvement throughout their time at the institution
- In this article, Legit.ng compiled three UNILAG alumni that graduated with First Class Honours after overcoming academic challenges
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced several outstanding graduates with distinction, excellence, 2.1, 2.1. However, in this report compiled by Legit.ng, we will be taking a look at 3 of those whose academic journey paid off with First Class Honours.
These academic gurus marked their journeys with resilience, determination, and personal growth.
Here are three UNILAG alumni who graduated with First Class degrees, their courses of study, and final CGPAs.
3 UNILAG graduates with first class degree
1. Temitope Kolawole
Temitope Kolawole recently shared how his academic journey began with a major setback. According to him, he recorded a carryover in Chemistry during his 100 level. He got 28 out of 100 in the course. This left him with a CGPA of 3.79 at the end of the semester.
Temitope happens to be a student of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Despite the early struggle, Temitope chose not to quit. He gradually rebuilt his academic confidence by focusing on consistency and deeper understanding.
Over the years, his performance steadily improved. After resitting Chemistry and earning a B, his CGPA rose above 4.5. In his final year, Temitope recorded a perfect 5.0 SGPA across ten courses, graduating with a final CGPA of 4.56 and securing a First Class degree.
2. Oluwasegun Ilesanmi
Oluwasegun Ilesanmi is a fresh graduate of the prestigious university. He made history in the Department of Employment Relations and Human Resource Management after graduating with the highest CGPA ever recorded in the department.
The scholar took to Facebook to celebrate his achievement. A sad moment came when he said he had to spend four years at home after secondary school following countless try to secure an admission into tertiary institution.
After finally gaining admission into UNILAG, he was still met with extra delay. Instead of his course ending after four years, it turned into six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged strikes.
He eventually graduated with a First Class degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, finishing with a CGPA of 4.87 out of 5.00. He also recorded a perfect 5.00 GPA in one semester.
3. Opeyemi Fasedemi
Opeyemi Fasedemi graduated with a First Class degree after also overcoming years of admission struggles like Oluwasegun.
Before entering UNILAG, she said she had been denied admission into Lagos State University (LASU) twice, despite scoring high marks in her UTME.
Luckily, in her third attempt, she applied to UNILAG and gained admission to study business administration.
Through persistence, sleepless nights, and continuous self-improvement, Opeyemi graduated with a final CGPA of 4.74, achieving her First Class goal.
Mother celebrates daughter during convocation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian mother went viral for celebrating her daughter’s graduation by doing something spectacular with pride
She expressed her happiness in a traditional gesture that symbolised honour and respect in Nigerian culture.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng