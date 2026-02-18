A Nigerian female student has shared a video on TikTok showing the scary state of her kitchen on a particular morning

A Nigerian student shared a disturbing video on social media, showing the deplorable state of her kitchen.

The shocking clip showed an infestation of ants that had taken over the space, swarming pots and cooking areas.

The video, posted by @prettypromxy on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions from concerned viewers.

In the clip, the student expressed her frustration and prayed fervently, seeking God's intervention to overcome the challenge.

She lamented that this was not a new incident, but rather another example of the unexpected obstacles she has been facing in her academic journey.

The student, however, drew strength from her faith, referencing Psalm 91:7 and recounting the biblical story of David and Goliath.

She affirmed her confidence that she would emerge victorious despite the daunting challenge before her.

In her words:

"Wake up this morning to this adventure in my kitchen. Hmmm there's nothing I've not seen in this school. I pray unexpected adventure like this don't scatter the plans you have for the Day. Psalm 91:7. A thousand may fall at your side. Ten thousand at your right hand but I will not come near you. If there's Goliath, there's a David too."

Reactions as student laments over ant infested kitchen

The video garnered massive attention on TikTok, with many users offering words of encouragement and practical advice on how to tackle the ant infestation.

Some suggested using natural deterrents, while others recommended seeking assistance from the school authorities to address the issue.

@Maris said:

"Na bad sign, it always happen when someone want to die. Disame thing happened when my grandma died. I pray for your family any spirit of death upon your family is canceled in Jesus name amen. El Roi has gone ahead of ur family.there will be no record of any emergency obituary in ur family in Jesus name Amen."

@LŌVẼŘ said:

"I rebuke any evil plan in my family and yours IJN no evil shall see us Omo you need to see goosebumps all over my body."

@chef_grace02 said:

"Omo God is greater than all of them, no plans of the evil ones over you and your family will ever come to pass in Jesus name."

@chefesther01 said:

"This have happened to us before, and is was on Christmas night a the ant I wars inside the pot of stew and it was Christmas stew oo, The ants was in my room too it surrendered my bed and I was not the only one sleeping on it. And the same night my mom was rushed to the hospital."

@hephzibah_wealth added:

"Comment section just Dey scare me pass the soldier ant. This is soldier ant oooo Ehn. I guess she’s staying in a new size so it’s nothing. Well everyone’s belief system."

