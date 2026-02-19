Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

University of Ibadan Law Student at Home for 5 Years after Secondary School Bags Second-Class
University of Ibadan Law Student at Home for 5 Years after Secondary School Bags Second-Class

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A law student at the University of Ibadan (UI) has completed her law studies at the prestigious institution after five years
  • According to the fresh law graduate, she stayed at home for five years after her secondary school studies while waiting to gain admission
  • While she graduated with a second-class honours degree, the lady had first studied history, which she completed with a first-class degree

Dauda Ideraoluwa, a University of Ibadan law student, is a degree hotter as she graduated from the institution with flying colours.

The law graduate shared her story on X as she celebrated her graduation.

Joy as University of Ibadan law student who was at home for 5 years after secondary school graduates with second-class
Dauda Ideraoluwa, a University of Ibadan law student, graduates with a second-class degree. Photo Credit: @IOhluwa
Source: Twitter

UI graduate was at home for years

Dauda, in a viral tweet on February 17, revealed that she stayed at home for five years after her secondary school education in pursuit of university admission.

She gained admission to study history, which she finished with a first-class honours degree, before studying law at UI.

Dauda noted that her five years studying law were intense, recounting trekking from Agbowo to her faculty on an empty stomach.

She recalled writing her exams in pain and in tears, and praying through every storm after her father's demise. She graduated from the law faculty with a second-class honours degree. Her tweet read:

"From five years of waiting after secondary school, to gaining admission to History and crossing over with a First Class to Law; to five intense years of Law, trekking from Agbowo to the Faculty on an empty stomach, writing exams in pain and tears, praying through every storm after losing my dad, and now graduating with a Second Class Upper!

"This is it! God alone be praised! LL.B., UI 2025."
Joy as University of Ibadan law student who was at home for 5 years after secondary school graduates with second-class
A University of Ibadan law student, Dauda Ideraoluwa, graduates with a second-class honours degree. Photo Credit: @IOhluwa
Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UI law graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to her tweet below:

@Sugarbby_19 said:

"Congratulations Idera on this milestone. Many more wins for you girl."

@Theophilusiga said:

"You're one of the greats. Just know that if you were not told. Your story is a great one worthy of emulation."

@ManlikeMandela said:

"People dey find this Law,omoh!
"Congratulations!"

@horlarmelaycan3 said:

"Congratulations. May God Almighty continue to strengthen and bless your efforts. We have a similar story but Alhamdulillah, I graduated with a First class in International Relations. By the special grace of God, I will still study law."

@yeowu233 said:

"Congratulations girl.
"Your story is inspiring."

@ahmedbrown said:

"Congrats, God will continue crown your efforts. You come resemble Funke Akindele."

@OladosuOluwade1 said:

"Congratulations... The journey was far, but God did it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a law student had shone at the University of Ibadan years after taking the UTME thrice.

UI law student bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law student named Grace Fadugba had bagged a first-class degree seven years after the United States denied her visa twice.

In a viral tweet on X, Grace revealed that she had applied for the visa after smashing her Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) exams and securing scholarships to study in the US.

Grace said she decided to focus on acquiring a law degree and remarked that she made excellent use of her visa disappointments, even beyond her university grades.

Source: Legit.ng

University Of IbadanIbadanNigerian Universities
