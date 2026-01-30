A UNILAG first class graduate shared how he failed an important course in his first year (100 level), and it affected him academically

Despite early academic struggles and his failure, he rebuilt his confidence and steadily improved his grades over time

He eventually graduated with a First Class degree after recording a perfect final-year semester performance

A University of Lagos first-class graduate has taken to social media to share moments when he failed and had a carry-over for a course in his first year in school.

In a lengthy post shared on LinkedIn, the UNILAG graduate, Temitope Kolawole, disclosed that the first carryover he ever received in the university was in chemistry during his first year.

According to the First Class graduate of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the result came as a surprise to him, and since then, he has had difficulty with his academics.

UNILAG first-class graduate recounts failure

At the end of the semester, he said he had five A's, one B, and one F (28/100). This made him automatically carry over the course, leaving him with a CGPA of 3.79.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"I was in Eni Njoku, sitting in a friend’s room. This time, the result sheets circulated as pictures. I asked a friend close to the faculty to help check mine. Minutes passed. Then an hour. Nothing. Silence, it turns out, can be very loud. I eventually found the picture myself. F. Score: 28."

Despite the setback, the graduate said he chose not to quit. Instead, he slowly rebuilt his confidence. He stated focusing on consistency rather than instant results. He began teaching junior students, compiling study materials, and documenting his learning process, even while still struggling with his own grades.

Over the years, his grades steadily improved. He then had a B in the chemistry course after resitting it.

His CGPA gradually rose from 3.79 to above 4.5, with several semesters of First Class-level performance. In his final year, he recorded a perfect 5.0 SGPA across ten courses, pushing his final CGPA to 4.56 and securing a First Class degree.

Reactions to UNILAG first-class graduate story

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who read his story online. Some of the comments are below.

@harri_py

"It takes a lot of resilience to have an F in your first semester and still finish with a solid first class. Thank God and thank you for not giving up Kola!"

@Dr_Benjr commented:

"When I was in 3rd year, I got F twice, 3 credit unit courses, my GP got down to the least no one who knows me ever expected or had ever seen. I braced up, it wasn't easy, but I persevered. I recuperated gradually and gathered momentum. I got 7As/7courses in our final exams."

@OkoroChukwudi27 stated:

"Congratulations! I'm moved."

