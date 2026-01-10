Nathaniel Bassey has shared details about the 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, which is set to begin very soon

In a post on his Instagram page, the gospel singer announced the date and revealed what fans should expect from this year’s programme

Fans and celebrities reacted to the update by sharing testimonies of how God answered their prayers during the 2025 edition and expressing their expectations

Excitement and anticipation are in the air after Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey shared an update about his plans for the 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge.

In a post on his Instagram page, the Jesus Iye crooner announced that the programme will run from February 9 to February 28, 2026, with live sessions held daily at 11:59 pm.

He urged believers to join the worship movement, describing participants as warriors because of the powerful testimonies recorded during the 2025 edition.

The gospel minister also revealed that the Hallelujah Festival will take place on February 26, 2026, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, while sharing videos from last year’s gathering.

Fans react to Nathaniel Bassey’s announcement

Fans of the music minister expressed excitement over the good news, declaring that they were not giving room to the devil in 2026.

Many revealed they were already on a 21-day fast, which will be followed by Pastor Jerry Eze’s New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations conference before joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

Several people also shared testimonies of how God answered their prayers during the 2025 edition, while looking forward to another life-changing experience this year.

Recall that some celebrities also shared what God did for them after joining the 2025 Hallelujah Challenge. Nigerian streamer Peller stated that he participated in the programme and later made ₦82 million on TikTok.

The convener of the programme also shared his personal testimony, as he unveiled the Hallelujah Challenge House and revealed how God helped him complete the building in just eight months through his dedication to the call of God upon his life.

Here is Nathaniel Bassey's Instagram post about Hallelujah Challenge below:

Fans react to Nathaniel Bassey's post about 2026

Netizens reacted to the post made by the music minister about 2026 Hallelujah Challenge. Here are comments below:

@aguofenugu stated:

"My prayers in the last hallelujah challenge was answered, bringing forward the remaining ones."

@temitopeolo_09 commented:

"Starting on my birthday let's go there."

@jennifermaureen_ reacted:

"Here we are, see you on the 9th February Dear Lord Grace to start and finish I receive."

@marycynthia_chinenye said:

"My prayer points in d last October Hallelujah Challenge was granted. Happy to tell u all dt i will b streaming next month as a married woman. Jesus eiyeee."

@didiekanem wrote:

"This one is for me."

@ify_beautylounge shared:

"I like as no room for the devil this year After 21days fast, hallelujah challenge."

