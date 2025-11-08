A lady shared why she always rewatches day 20 of the October 2025 Hallelujah Challenge

She posted a part of the day’s program that made her go back to rewatch it, even after the programme had ended

Her video caught people’s attention on social media, as some also shared why they still rewatch the programme

A lady opened up about going back to rewatching day 20 of the recently concluded Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, usually held at midnight for a number of days.

In a TikTok post by @thelensofkindy, the lady stated that despite the end of the October/November 2025 edition, she still rewatched day 20 of the event.

She posted a video with a song that was ministered on day 20, stating that she was yet to recover from it.

The lady also hoped that she wasn't the only one who still went back to watch the past episode of the event.

She captioned her video:

"I am sure I'm not the only one that keeps going to re-watch day 20 of Hallelujah Challenge. We won't recover from that day! Again, God bless Pastor @Nathaniel Bassey Looking forward to the next!"

Reactions trail lady's Hallelujah Challenge experience

Nedu said:

"Something I turned to my ring tune. I downloaded the video here on Tiktok . Then on file manager where you get to see your videos and audios, edit the name by changing the mp4 to mp3."

@iNi! said:

"Omo I've gone back o this moment is too heavy everytime!"

@Lawrietarshly said:

"I was consistent at the beginning then I got the job I was praying for, and I started making excuses for myself which seemed valid. I am so ashamed of myself and I hope to start all over."

@Milyatice_Jaber said:

"I am here siz,trying to do 10 mins of Hallelujah as guided by pastor Tobi."

@mary shambweka said:

"Me too it's day 20 it was so touching."

@Tiwatayo/Social Media Manager said:

"Omg. ….. I wrote down to rewatch day 20 and 21."

@LYNE ADETY said:

"When I do sing it tears just flow down my chicks."

@mwanawaShe_ said:

"For me its day 20&21 , I repeat it everyday in the morning for prayer."

@Ndaliaku said:

"I want to watch the whole February challenge again yes February."

Source: Legit.ng