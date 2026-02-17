A Nigerian lady in Canada celebrated after making money from gathering and submitting used plastic bottles and milk cans

She shared an easy update on how the bottles were bing picked from her doorstep without her going to submit it anywhere

The lady mentioned the amount she was paid, and netizens were amazed with the amount, sparking reactions from many

A Nigerian lady in Canada shared how she found out she could make money from her empty water bottles.

She stated that she had been throwing money away in Canada without even knowing.

A Nigerian lady in Canada makes money from returning used plastic bottles. Photo: @lifewithborani

Source: TikTok

In a video by @lifewithborani, she found out that when she returned empty water bottles, she would get back part of the money she used to buy them.

She showed the quantity of bottles she returned and stated how much she got from returning them.

Her video was captioned:

“I didn’t know empty water bottles equals money in Canada. Newcomer lessons.”

In the comments, she added that she got $40 (over 39,000) after submitting the bottles,adding that she resided in Alberta province

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Canada-based Nigerian lady’s video

@Tessy said:

"una dey try oo. my tap water good abeg."

@Ada Jesus said:

"July 2024, yankee said nope to my visa, I almost got depressed. Though my Canadian PR process was on b4 I applied yankee. Dec 31st of 2024, at about 9pm while preparing to go for a cross over to 2025, my agent called me on video and smiled, I said what? He said it's done. I was in shock, didn’t knew if I should scream or cry. yes I had done my biometric but until u see d visa u won't believe. July 2025 I came to Canada as a PR. God knew yankee wasn't meant for me, so in all we do God has a reason for everything. How much did I spend? I don't even want to calculate bcos this journey was and is still worth it. I pray for God’s open doors for others seeking same path. Never give up bcos God has a plan for us all."

@Olayemi said:

Bottle or tap water is not even ideal… it could sick over time …ask me how?

@Elvis Cheenex said:

Are you fr? Na em I come Dey full since Dey throw all my bottles to bin

@Asuakpa said:

Some months i fuel my car with bottled money

@Ajokeade said:

I took this video yesterday when I went for recycling for the first time. I got paid $23.40."

A Nigerian lady shares a new update on how she made money from recycling bottles. Photo: @lifewithborani

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng