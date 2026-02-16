A Nigerian man who went out on Valentine’s Day found himself in an unusual situation, which may have landed him in jail

His quick reaction got people talking, as he shared how he almost landed in trouble, stating that his life flashed before his eyes

As the man posted the situation online, some Nigerians took to the comment section to hail him for his quick action and how he evaded trouble

A Nigerian man who went out on Valentine’s Day shared the unexpected situation he found himself in.

He stated that he had almost spent the rest of his life in jail.

Source: TikTok

Man shares unusual Valentine's Day experience

In a viral TikTok video by @gbollycash01, the man stated that he decided to eat out on Valentine’s Day and went to a restaurant.

While he was in the restroom, a little girl tried to enter, stating that she was looking for her father. He showed how he quickly left the scene after the little girl insisted on getting inside.

The video was captioned:

“I decided to eat out on Valentine’s Day and almost spent the rest of my life in jail. I moved like a wanted man

“Any small mistake and my whole future flashed before my eyes. Innocent men don’t explain… they evacuate.”

He added in the comments:

“Which explanation I wan give ? Camera no even dey toilet… no be even Yoruba wey we go say E gbagbe ee mummy ola . Oyinbooooo.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man’s Valentine’s Day video

@ade__ewa said:

“Ma Koba mi"…I feel you should have covered her face though,not all parents like their children faces being posted online without permission

@That Girl JoJo said:

Imagine person see you coming out and the girl started crying and you forgot to tap play

@Obsidian said:

This video can still land you in trouble still

@MUFASA said:

I can relate.. my neighbour young daughter trying to come inside my house to watch movie. me please don't come inside ohh. Before then say them been want bath you, you come talk say your yannnnshhh dey pain you

@flawless 001 said:

she knowwwwww. she saw you passing and followed you. she loves black uncles

@Lucid | Podcast monetization said:

Y’all just laughing but this ain’t really a funny issue. Has it gotten that bad?

@Esther_chukwu said:

Imagine say as she dey try force herself enter, then she come scream, then you wan calm her down, her mama and papa come see as you hold her hand, dem go feel like say you Dey try force her enter inside the bathroom , baba you for explain tire

@Funke said:

I get anger issue as I tell her this is for guys way she still insist na knock go follow."

