A Nigerian lady has opened up about how she was preparing ahead of the Hallelujah Challenge kicking off on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, usually held at midnight for a number of days.

Hallelujah Challenge 2026: Lady Post 8 Items She’ll Use During Online Praise Event, People React

In a TikTok post by @angel.tania61, a lady posted the eight items that she would use during the online praise and prayer meeting.

The lady showed her laptop, prayer journal, writing materials, documents, handkerchief and other items.

She captioned the video:

“POV: Hallelujah Challenge starts today. Who’s ready?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's preparation for Hallelujah Challenge

Her video caught people’s attention and sparked mixed reactions, as some took to the comments section to express their readiness for the event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from people who came across the video.

@mrstee the hair pro. said:

"please what time is it starting and what is the ticktock official name. so I could watch online."

@Rose said:

"guys I want to understand the hallelujah challenge please help me to know."

@Ella said:

"Can someone volunteer to be my keeper. I mean checking on me."

@CHOCOLATS said:

"Can someone volunteer to be my keeper. I mean checking on me and be my accountability partner for this challenge."

@fashionbyeyram said:

"Last year I joined hmmmm new phone, new laptop, business improvement, stable income Charley Let’s take this serious ooooh."

@embrenda256 said:

"please am in uganda where can I join from and how can I watch it."

@Dorah 971 said:

"Those in UAE please help me whats the time and how do i join pliz anyone tslk to me."

@freda said:

"me ooo but can someone help me with Maracas, please."

@Nadunga said:

"is there a Whatsapp group for the hallelujah challenge?"

