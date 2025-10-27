A video showed a lady streaming Hallelujah Challenge while inside a club where loud music blasted through the speakers

What other people were doing while the lady watched the challenge on her phone caught the attention of netizens

Many who came across the video were stunned by the lady's action, and they shared their observations

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she was filmed streaming the Hallelujah Challenge while inside a club.

A clubgoer took a video of her phone, which showed that she was participating in the online prayers.

A Nigerian lady is filmed streaming Hallelujah Challenge in a noisy club with loud music. Photo: @king_hypedady, @nathanielblow

Source: UGC

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

A TikTok user, @king_hypedady, who saw the lady in the club, took a video of her and showed her surroundings.

The club was lit with multiple colours and music blasted from the speakers, as other clubgoers smoked and grooved.

The video was captioned:

"Inside club she still dey pray with Hallelujah Challenge. Hallelujah challenge inside club omo God is really the greatest."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady streams Hallelujah Challenge inside club

@Special said:

"True true una no Dey fear God oo."

@kelsie said:

"I won't be surprised when God answer.. Becouse God doesn't reason like human beings..imagine David a murderer was a man next to God's hearts.. He has his ways to evaluate that we can't tell."

@I love you said:

"what the point of going to the club?"

@omastitches27 said:

"Sis I have worked in the club our free time nah sleep we Dey sleep so I understand her and she is using EarPods life no easy try Dey see the positive side in life and leave those that are cunning to themselves and God."

@DABO said:

"Total waste of time!!!!"

@IMISI ADANIWAYE said:

"Make Una Dey judge until she carry testimony come online."

@Z_Beauty8 said:

"There’s no justification for this. it's not a good look. Watching later is always an option. Things like this make it hard for others to respect Christianity. Pretty disappointing."

@Jacky Swits said:

"The ways of God are not our ways.we don't know circumstances what we know is their spirit is longing for eternal water, she is thirsty so we intercede and pray whatever is bind them to loose and leave them so they can serve Master Jesus."

@PURPLE said:

"Some of Una just Dey mental for this comment section, judging a lady for having her section with God in the club, if we check well now Una wey Dey do worse things pass her Dey here but definitely y’all must want to drop comments so then go know say Una talk.. let God her maker be the judge of that not anyone here, God sees her heart and she might even have a Good connection with God than most of you here. So let everybody do whatever Dey feel is right for them."

A lady joins Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge while inside a club. Photo: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

In related stories, a woman made a touching request after missing the Hallelujah Challenge, while another shared her experience after going to the Hallelujah Challenge centre.

Lady attends Hallelujah Challenge, shows 'after party'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady attended the Hallelujah Challenge at the live venue and showed what they did at the 'after-party'.

Many were amazed to see what people at the Hallelujah Challenge Centre did after the online streaming.

Source: Legit.ng