A lady who attended the funeral ceremony of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, shared how the singer’s male best friend behaved at the gravesite

The funeral attendee mentioned what she noticed about his “display” as Nanyah was laid to rest on Valentine’s Day

What she said sparked reactions online, as many took to the comments to speak about Nanyah's relationship with her best friend

A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking scene from the funeral of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

She narrated what Nanyah’s best friend, Paschal Nworgu, did at the graveside

A Nigerian lady shares what Nanyah's male best friend did at the singer's graveside. Photo: Agugua Thelma Obianuju Nkwogu, Paschal Nworgu Tenor

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares observation from Nanyah’s burial

The lady, identified as Agugua Thelma Obianuju Nkwogu on Facebook, shared what she observed about Nanyah’s friend, Paschal, at the funeral.

She described his “display” and prayed that God would comfort him.

Her Facebook post read:

“The tears of a best friend carry the weight of memories words can't explain. No pain cuts deeper than watching your friend say goodbye forever. A bond like yours doesn't end, it only learns to leave with the ache

“Grief looks different when you've lost your person. In every tear you shed today Paschal Nworgu Tenor I saw laughter shared, secrets kept maybe ,and a live that time can't take away. You cried not just for loss,but for a lifetime of memories now held in your heart

“May God comfort the heart of a best friend whose love runs deeper than words. With what I saw you display at the grave side?kai. May the lord comfort you paschal.”

Reactions trail Nanyah's friend's action at graveside

Patience Nyityo said:

"Honestly I really felt for him, sometimes I just wonder n I'm like, how long will God actually console Paschal Nworgu Tenor because we that knew Ify from a distance could not dry our eyes for days, so how about him, 7 years of togetherness. But thank God, death is like childbirth, u think its not going to end but one day, God will come down by Himself n take d pains away. And I'm sure God will do that soon enough, May she continue to rest in peace."

Kate Johnson said:

"Chai. I was thinking about him. I knew he won't be able to hold himself. I've been checking all the videos you posted if I'll see him but....May the good Lord be his comfort and everyone that mourns her death."

Blessing Temitope said:

"He can't get over it in a hurry. May the Lord comfort him."

Nanyah was buried on Valentine's Day after she died on January 31. 2026. Photo: Ifunanya Nwangene

