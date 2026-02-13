A lady who attended Nanyah’s service of songs shared what a Catholic priest said about the singer’s final moments

She said the reverend father shared 3 words that Nanyah said to her shortly before she died after a snakebite at the hospital

The lady also shared something unusual that happened after the choir sang at the event, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady who attended the service of songs for a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, has shared her observation.

She shared what the Catholic priest said while speaking at the service of songs.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady at Nanyah’s service of songs speaks

The heartbroken lady, identified as Clara Odinaka Ananeme, shared what she observed about the priest’s message during Nanyah’s service of songs.

She also pointed out what the priest said he found out about Nanyah’s last moments before she died.

Her Facebook post read in part:

Some Popular priests from TikTok came for the requiem mass. I would see the popular Fr James Anyaegbu for the very first but bcos of the situation we were all in, I cudnt even do a decent “aww”. Ahh sadness is not good at all.

The Choir sang out their hearts. I think this Ifuu’s death is just personal to all of us. The renditions were solemn and mighty. You know these songs that when choir finish presenting, the next is to give a loud applause. Omo nothing like that(as it should), it was absolute silence at the end of each piece.

Fr James gave the homily(Oh!, God bless that Fr), I wish the homily didn’t end. I am sure it will go a long way in comsoling her family.

He said Ifuu was like a minister on earth. She used social media to change lives. She was always showing up, lenten seasons, Christmas seasons,every Sunday theres a piece from Ifuu that will draw you closer to God.

He said Ifuu was just 26yrs but look at the great impact she made on earth.

He said when he read her chat with her brother, that it broke his heart the very part Ifuu told her brother “Do not panick”, that even at her scariest and painful moment she was still graceful enough, looking out for her brother and bothered about how her situation might affect him.

He said this was just like when Jesus was being humiliated and beaten he still pleaded with his Father to forgive them(us) that they do not know what they were doing.

There were Ifuus friends and fellow choristers that came from Abuja, one of them conducted us in one piece, i think one sang solo too, then there was one that read her tribute on behalf of her choral group. He was almost in tears. He said Ifuus last public appearance and performance was Jan 30th for a church dedication, that she sang a solo “Bless this house”. She would later die the following day Jan 31st. Dearest sweet Jesus, pls receive your daughter !.

When her brother stood to extend greetings to the congregation, he shared his pain, how he has been in regrets for the last 1 week. The what ifs. He pleaded that everyone should put his family in prayers . He said he wished Ifuu was here to see the crowd she pulled at Abuja and in Lagos. That it’s sad it’s happening after her demise."

