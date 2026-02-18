A viral burial video sparked speculation after viewers claimed a mysterious object was thrown into Nanyah’s grave

The man who shared the video clarified that the object seen in the clip was a rose dropped by an emotional choir member

His explanation addressed online rumours as reactions continued to trail the circulating funeral video

A Nigerian man identified as Bobby Onyebuchi Onu has addressed speculation surrounding a viral video from the burial of late singer Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rising singer died after suffering a snakebite on January 31, 2026. A video shared online showed the moment her coffin was lowered into the grave during her burial ceremony.

A young man who shared Nanyah's burial video discloses what the mysterious item at her grave was. Photo credit: Bobby Onyebuchi Onu. Nanyah/Facebook

Source: UGC

Following the video’s circulation, some social media users claimed they noticed a mysterious object being thrown into the grave, sparking debate in the comment section.

A Facebook user, Jennifer Echebiri, while watching the video, said:

"Am I the only one that saw what was thrown into that grave?"

Video poster responds to speculation

In a follow-up video, Bobby Onyebuchi Onu, who recorded and shared the original clip, moved to clarify what actually happened.

He explained that nothing unusual was thrown into the grave, stating that the object seen in the video was a rose flower.

According to him, the flower was dropped by a choir member who became emotional during the graveside ceremony.

"Nothing was thrown into the grave except a flower. A rose flower. This, this was what was thrown inside the... inside the grave. Nothing more," he said.

He said the rose had earlier been distributed during the funeral mass and was later dropped into the grave as a sign of love and farewell.

A viral burial moment, viewers notice a mysterious object thrown into Nanyah’s grave. Photo credit: Bobby Onyebuchi Onu/Facebook, Nanyah music/Instagram

Source: UGC

Bobby stated that the choir member, who was singing at the graveside, became overwhelmed with emotion and dropped the flower while mourning the deceased.

In the Facebook video, he said:

"The choir member dropped it inside the grave, you know, telling Nanyah that she loves her. Okay? You people should stop all this drama and tagging... 'what was thrown in?' Everybody wants to know what was thrown into the grave."

Online reactions continue

The clarification has helped address the questions raised by viewers, although the video continues to circulate online. Some of the comments are below.

Choir Gist - Ashiri Kwaya said:

"My dear, you did well to explain to them. Ikegwuru uka."

JossyZinney wrote:

"It’s good how you cleared the air o. Make them talk they go."

Juliet Peters commented:

"Thank you for the clarification."

Adisi Franklin stated:

"I was also concern about that stuff, I saw it, glad you clear the air, since it was a rose throw inside grave on a good intention, no problems, if anything otherwise back to the sender."

In a related story, a man claiming to be from late singer Nanyah’s village suggested that her death had spiritual links tied to her surname and ancestral heritage.

Friend of Nanyah mourns her death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a close friend of singer Nanyah shared why he initially chose not to post her photos after her death.

He announced the start of a 30-day memorial called Pie Jesu Requiem to honour her life and legacy.

He invited fellow musicians and friends to join him in celebrating Nanyah through music and tribute posts.

Source: Legit.ng