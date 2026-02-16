A lady who attended the funeral ceremony of Nanyah, who died from a snakebite, showed what people did at the graveside

She posted a video of what was done after Nanyah’s coffin was put inside the grave, and sand was being used to cover it

Her video broke people’s hearts as netizens shared what they observed, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the video

A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking scene from the funeral of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

She showed what people did at the graveside after the coffin was lowered into the ground.

A Nigerian lady shows what people did at the singer's graveside. Photo: Agugua Thelma Obianuju Nkwogu

Source: Facebook

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares video from Nanyah’s burial

The lady, identified as Agugua Thelma Obianuju Nkwogu on Facebook, shared a video of when Nanyah’s coffin was being covered by sand.

The people who witnessed the burial gathered around the graveside and sang heartwrenching songs.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail people's action at Nanyah's burial

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Chiagoziem Abara said:

"STAR voice sing with the lord Angel's till the resurrection morning."

Sylvester Benedict said:

"Keep resting ifi ur voice will always be with us. May the almighty Lords be with you in his blossom. Rest in peace. The voice behind mine."

Chichi Matilda said:

"may God , and His blessed mother receive your gentle soul, Amen."

Cecil Raphael said:

"It's a process . Everyone must experience itone day. Rest in peace."

White Lion said:

"Good thing don,t last. Ifunanya Nwangele you will never be forgetton. Jee nke oma. Uwa bu olili."

Charity Nkumbwa said:

"Here was this place she was buried?it looks like it’s a compound."

Aneke Henry Ike said:

"Singing this song or Odidi in such a burial add salt to the injury. Rest on dear Lucy ifunanya."

Christophine Echibe said:

Ifunanya May you journey forward be peaceful

Chinyere Onyeka said:

Chai may her soul continue to rest in blossom of the lord."

Nanyah was buried on Valentine's Day after she died on January 31. 2026. Photo: Agugua Thelma Obianuju Nkwogu

Source: Instagram

The lady had earlier shared what she noticed about Nanyah's best friend, Paschal Nworgu, at the graveside during the burial.

She described his “display” and prayed that God would comfort him, sparking reactions from netizens.

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

