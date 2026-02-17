A United States-based registered nurse has aimed a dig at doctors practising in Nigeria, who often look down on nurses

She compared what Nigerian doctors are paid in a month, to what she earns in two hours as a nurse working in America

The nurse's salary comparison and criticism of Nigerian doctors sparked mixed reactions on X, with many people criticising her

Nurse Joy William, a US-based registered nurse of Nigerian descent, has caused quite a stir on X (formerly Twitter) over her shade of Nigerian doctors.

The nurse, in a now-viral tweet, shaded Nigerian doctors who look down on nurses.

Nurse compares pay with Nigerian doctors

According to the nurse, it will only take two hours to earn what Nigerian doctors are paid monthly. She reminded people that at times their destinies are sometimes tied to their location.

She noted that it is the same hard work and intelligence, but the reward is completely different, referring to the pay difference in Nigeria and abroad.

She advised people to relocate, grow or level up if life presents them with such opportunities, stressing that one's comfort zone rarely changes the person's bank account.

Her tweet read:

"For those of you Nigerian Dr who look down on Nurses just know that as a Registered Nurse , 2 hours is only what it takes me to earn what a Nigerian Doctor will earn in one month !!!

"No long epistle, just a reminder that sometimes your destiny is heavily tied to your location.

"Same hard work.

"Same intelligence.

"Completely different reward.

"If life gives you the opportunity to grow, relocate, or level up… take it. Comfort zones rarely change bank accounts.

"Respect to every professional grinding back home, but never apologize for choosing a life that expands you."

Reactions trail US-based nurse's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

@chysoma said:

"Abeg, don’t compare yourself to a Nigerian doctor, you are just privileged to be in the US..Do you compare yourself to a Doctor in the US.If you want to get engagement, please think before tweeting."

@Dr_statesman said:

"What brought this now? Is there any need for the comparison? I guess despite the earning disparity, you are not the one feeding us? So? Abi Drs don dey your DM d beg?"

@McCartney000 said:

"Something about Nurses that pis'ses me off every dam'n time, i dont know if its the insecurities but cant you just do your dam'n jobs and leave other professionals alone?"

@seglon said:

"Caption dey smell. You earn pass Dr. Yen yen yen. Compare yourself to the doctor in that same location or who told you the others can't relocate. Your mindset still dey bush."

@DrYemiObGynae said:

"Second US nurse making same statement in 24hrs. You’re not earning a Nigerian doctor’s 1 month salary in 2 hrs. A big fat lie. You’re earning in dollars, not naira. Can your two hour earning last you for a month? Let’s stop converting dollars to naira to make us feel good. As it stands, you’re not a rich person in dollar, you’re only rich in naira. Laslas, this is a rage bait so you can qualify for Elon payout."

@Wizzy_porche009 said:

"But you just looked down on them also in form of you earning better than them .i better pass you dey follow Nigerians anywhere they go “CLASSISM” . A lot of people are actually worse than their oppressor if opportunity present itself.. A case study is You Mrs.W."

@twisty7868 said:

"When the importance of impact is measured by money them you know the matrix is actually at work, no how much you earn from anywhere as a nurse a doctor is the way better in knowledge."

