As Ramadan begins in 2026, a man has promised to take part in Muslim fasting despite being of a different religion

He gave an interesting reason in his post, which went viral on social media shortly after he made the statement

Many individuals quickly reacted to his post to educate him on what he needs to know and do during Ramadan fasting

A man whose name is Robinson vowed to join Muslims to observe the Ramadan fasting, which began on Wednesday, 18th February 2026 in Nigeria, and he also shared a strange reason for doing so.

The individual took to this page to explain why he would be joining other Muslims to observe the holy month, despite being not being a Muslim. The reason he gave made his post go viral online.

Man joins Muslims to fast

@SPXSatoshi also included a statement most Muslims would relate to in his viral post.

At the beginning of the post, he clearly stated that he is not a Muslim.

As he explained, he shared why he would observe the fast, and his reason which is that he admires the discipline Muslims have, caught people’s attention.

His post read:

"I'm not Muslim, but I will be taking part in the fasting for Ramadan."

"I really admire the discipline Muslims have."

"Hoping to be a better person at the end of Ramadan."

"Inshallah. 🤲🏾"

His post drew attention online, with several people reacting to it.

Reactions as man vows to observe Ramadan

@TilawatQu added:

"Great! Remember that the core purpose of fasting in Ramadan is to train the soul in self-discipline and commitment. Wishing you a rewarding experience!"

@miginyon shared:

"If skipping lunch for a bit will make you a better person then you must be starting from a really really low point."

@Sadiqtech_ wrote:

"Don't suffer in vain. Even if you fast you won't be rewarded. Is like a civilian following a queue where soldiers are receiving their salary. It's waste of time. Only Muslims will be rewarded for their deeds not only fasting."

@ExPakistan shared:

"Interesting… fasting for discipline and hoping to be better, while borrowing someone else’s faith to do it. As an ex-Muslim atheist, I can tell you: self-improvement doesn’t need inshallah—it needs honesty with yourself. "

@qhibz added:

"Good, but remember that fasting during the month of Ramadan is not only about refraining from food and drink, but also about self-control and avoiding things that can invalidate the fast."

@MuazXint said:

"Fasting is not only religious thing.. its to let humans practice proper discipline over the demands of their human greed.. hunger one of the many. let your body consume all the fat during this 30days. may god bless you and give you a better health and wealth."

