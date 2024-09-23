A Nigerian man who's working in the United States as a registered nurse has fired back at everyone who used to taunt him

According to him, people usually threw shades at him whenever they heard that he was a 'male nursing student'

However, he rejoiced over the fact that he's currently a registered nurse and earns more than them

A Nigerian expatriate in the United States of America has silenced his jesters with his amazing success story.

After being ridiculed for pursuing a career in nursing as a male, he has now achieved impressive professional and financial milestones.

Registered nurse in US fires back at trolls Photo credit: @itotoh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nurse in US claps back at trolls

In a video posted on TikTok by @itotoh, the registered nurse proudly showcased his workplace, gushing over his accomplishments.

Formerly mocked for his career choice, the dedicated nurse proved his doubters wrong by excelling in the field.

He relocated to the United States where he capitalised on the opportunities abroad and blossomed into a successful nurse.

Now, according to him, his hourly wage at his workplace surpasses what his critics earn in a month.

In his words:

"Me flexing on everybody that used to laugh at me back then in Nigeria because I was a 'male nursing student'. Now I make their monthly minimum wage in one hour of working as a registered nurse in USA. Jokes on them now."

Reactions trail video of US-based nurse

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of comments on social media.

@Solomon Kassa said:

"Bro am about to take my NCLEX, wish me good luck."

@ifex stated:

"Did you travel straight from Nigeria to US. I guess you have to write NCLEX for that but NCLEX isn't written in Nigeria. Please enlighten me I be male nurse like you."

@Nurse Derrick said:

"Naso oh. Them still dey laugh me. One even told me in Asaba yesterday that she'll not employ me. Chai."

@Izk,who said:

"I just finished crying after thinking about how I'll survive the rest of the month but we moveeeee."

@zod__exe added:

"Pls I want to go for school of nursing in Nigeria for 3 years and travel out for my BNSC for 1 year+. Is it possible??"

Watch the video below:

Nurse working abroad speaks on salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse working abroad shared her enormous salary as a health worker in a TikTok video that went viral.

The lady stated that she takes home over N1.5 million naira monthly after taxes have been removed from it, which is a huge amount compared to the average salary of nurses in Nigeria.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

