A registered nurse based in Saudi Arabia has publicly highlighted eight benefits that are offered to nurses in the country

She stated that working in Saudi Arabia comes with certain benefits that no one fully explains until one is practising in the Middle Eastern country

The benefits she highlighted were met with mixed reactions on social media, with some people expressing interest in joining her in Saudi Arabia

Regina Nyamicho, a registered nurse working in Saudi Arabia, has shared a list of benefits that nurses in the country enjoy.

Regina, a Tanzanian who moved to Saudi Arabia in 2024, noted that the perks of her occupation are not fully spelt out until one begins working in the country.

"Benefits Saudi nurses enjoy" - Nurse explains

In a TikTok post, Regina made a list of eight benefits. She started with a tax-free salary. According to her, nurses in Saudi Arabia get a tax-free salary, which allows them to save money.

Regina added that nurses also get free accommodation, and don't have to worry about paying rent. She further stated that nurses get free food and drinks all year long, noting that they get three meals per day.

The nurse also claimed that nurses there get paid annual leave with return tickets home, as well as healthcare coverage.

Her post read:

"Working as a nurse in Saudi Arabia comes with things no one fully explains until you’re already here… and some of them will make you pause, rethink, and maybe even pack your bags.

"1. A tax-free salary that lets you save, not just survive.

"2. Free accommodation (or allowance) no rent stress after 12-hour shifts.

"3. Free Food and drinks all year long! ☺️3 meals per day all covered).

"4. Free transportation to and from airport, shopping etc.

"5. Paid annual leave + return tickets home ✈️.

"6. Healthcare coverage, because nurses need care too.

"7. Contract security in a profession where burnout is real.

"8. Cultural exposure that reshapes how you see patients, faith, and yourself It’s not perfect. It’s not easy. But it is an offer many nurses don’t realise exists until they see someone living it.

"👀 Would you take it… or walk away?"

See her TikTok post below:

Saudi-based registered nurse's post triggers reactions

Kang'i Mūngū said:

"How many hours a week do you work for? Are Medical Laboratory Scientists in demand in Saudi?"

MBC said:

"After I read these benefits tears full my eyes."

Nurse~Habeebii 💊🩺💉 said:

"Fine nurse won’t you talk about the other sides?"

TheShyNurse RN 💎 said:

"Hmmm. Una wan make I change my mind go this Saudi shaaaaa."

Lacoste Mokwena said:

"In Saudi Arabia, you are a porter, RN, Runner, and everything you can basically think of for your patients this lavish work life is not there."

ukhty_alawiyya said:

"Tell me you are at Saudi German Hospital,Suleiman alhabib Hospital, king Faisal Hospital or Saudi Bristish Hospital?"

Sad boss Musiq said:

"Talk about how many african nurses go missing each year in those arabi countries."

