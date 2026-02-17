A Russian man has been trending for recording and posting his escapades with Ghanaian and Kenyan women. Legit.ng has compiled five things to know about the man and his controversial activities.

A Russian man has sparked outrage over how he recorded his escapades with Ghanaian women and posted them online.

As videos from his escapades surface on social media, attention has been focused on the Russian national.

Yaytseslav: 5 Things to Know About Russian Man Who Secretly Records Women and Post Their Videos

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five things to know about the Russian man known for secretly filming women and his activities

1. True identity of Russian man who films women

A report from Yen explained that the name he used on his TikTok channel, @yaytseslav, might not be his real name, suggesting that Vyacheslav Trahov could be his actual identity.

Despite sharing so many videos, Yaytseslav has cleverly managed to keep himself out of the picture, leaving many to wonder who he really is and what he looks like.

His face was also exposed by a Ghanaian blogger, who posted a video of him walking down a hallway.

2. Russian man’s method of luring women

His video recordings showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers and follow him to his apartment.

In the videos, he approached women, asked for their name and age, proceeded to collect their phone numbers, or simply asked them to come with him.

His behaviour suggests that the women might not have been aware their meetings were being recorded.

Most of the Ghanaian and Kenyan ladies featured in his videos had been receptive to his charms, except few of them.

3. How Russian recorded women secretly

Based on the angle of the videos, it was first assumed that he might be recording the women with the use of a pair of sunglasses equipped to record.

According to Gossips 24, the platform, which first showed Yaytseslav's identity, the Russian man used Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, often called Meta Glasses, for his recordings.

Indos TV, another blogger who is into gadgets, agreed with the suggestion that the controversial content creator filmed his meetings with women using Meta glasses.

In a video, he showed a pair of smart glasses, which he unboxed to show where the cameras are located and how they worked.

4. Where Russian man shares recorded videos

The Russian man syndicates his content across TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

While shortened clips appear on TikTok and YouTube for free, full versions of the videos are made available on his private Telegram channel, which operates on a subscription model charging $5 per month.

Yaytseslav: 5 Things to Know About Russian Man Who Secretly Records Women and Post Their Videos

Source: TikTok

5. How long has Russian been filming women?

In an alleged message from his Telegram group, the Russian claimed that the videos sparking outrage were being recorded almost a year ago.

His alleged message from Telegram read:

"This video is almost a year old, but I wanted to remind you that girls aren't just in your city or country, but also in other countries, like Africa."

He also noted that white men were in demand for the African ladies, and they do not demand monetary returns.

The message added:

“And if you are a white man, you will be much more in demand there. They are interested in trying it with a white man. It is not always for money."

Nigerian lady's encounter with Russian man trends

In a related story, a Nigerian lady’s encounter with the viral Russian man in Ghana has surfaced online amid outrage regarding his escapades.

The Russian man, known for recording and posting his escapades with ladies, approached her, and she quickly reacted

What she did within minutes got people talking as the video sparked buzz among Nigerians who shared what they observed.

Source: Legit.ng