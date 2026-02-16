A Nigerian lady’s encounter with the viral Russian man in Ghana has surfaced online amid outrage regarding his escapade

The Russian man known for recording and posting his escapades with ladies approached her, and she quickly reacted

What she did within minutes got people talking as the video sparked buzz among Nigerians who shared what they observed

A video of the encounter between a Russian tourist and a Nigerian lady in Ghana has got people talking online.

The Russian sparked outrage as he recorded his escapades with Ghanaian women and posted them on social media.

A Nigerian lady's encounter with the viral Russian man got people talking. Photo: @occupygh_.

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers and follow him to his apartment.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who introduced himself to women as Yaytseslav from Russia, was always seen around the Accra Mall area, where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

It was said that private moments with the ladies were shared on his private Telegram channel.

Russian man’s encounter with Nigerian lady surfaces

Among the women whom the Russian man had met was a Nigerian lady who visited Ghana.

In the recorded encounter, the young Nigerian lady was in an elevator when the Russian man approached her and asked her her name.

Within minutes, she gave him her number, and another part of the video showed when she linked up with him.

The video, reshared by @occupygh on Instagram, was captioned:

“Nigerian girls in Ghana were not exempted by this Russian guy. Sadly. This thing dey vex me.”

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's video with Russian

@stanley_c_stanley said:

Can someone explain to me what is going on please. I am confused. Someone please like my comment too so I can come back and read feedback .

@missleemama said:

Imagine meeting someone in private and finding yourself casted on social media

@ojiesuperstar07 said:

The Nigerian girls he met in the elevator were already into that lifestyle and came to Ghana for that kind of work, so it was easy. The painful part is the married Ghanaian lady working at the Airbnb he rented. She brought him a towel, and he dragged her inside, saying, “Come and see my room.” She entered, laughed, and went back to her office. Later, he returned and met her in her office with her clothes half exposed. She knew what he wanted from her and still followed him, which suggests she wanted it too. She looks innocent, like a decent pastor’s wife, yet allowed her sexual thoughts to lead her into temptation. People online knew her as Sister Angela, a married Ghanaian woman.

prime_rasheed said:

Also these Nigeria girls didn’t follow him immediately. It’s the Ghanaian girls that followed him on the spot. At least the Nigeria girls did a mutual meet up later.

firstladyoo.7 said:

So the guest house reception didn’t have anyone working there to let them know about how he brings in girls

becausewelovelove said:

Can someone please explain this whole Russian man's issue to me please.

In a related story, a video showed how two ladies also rejected the Russian man's advances.

Russian man breaks silence over outrage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Russian man in Ghana who went viral for recording videos of Ghanaian ladies and posting them online has broken his silence.

Amid outrage, he shared what he noticed about the women and hinted at the money involved during his interactions.

