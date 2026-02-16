A Ghanaian lady has claimed she was lured into the home of the viral Russian man known for recording and posting his escapades with ladies

She came online to clear the air about her involvement with the man, as she apologises to her family for her involvement

Her video caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's words

A lady has come out to claim that she was part of the ladies who followed the viral Russian tourist to his home.

The Russian sparked outrage as he recorded his escapades with Ghanaian women and posted them online.

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers and follow him to his apartment.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who introduced himself to women as Yaytseslav from Russia, was always seen around the Accra Mall area, where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

It was said that private moments with the ladies were shared on his private Telegram channel.

Lady apologises over encounter with Russian man

A lady has come out to claim that she was among the women who were lured by the Russian man

In a video shared by @life.in.ghana365, the lady said she decided to clear her name.

"Something is going on, and I need to clear my name quickly. You see the Russian guy who lured many ladies to his apartment, I am part of it. I am among the people this Russian guy lured to his bed.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Russian man: Reactions trail lady's confession

Her video caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's words.

@Sherro Dmayor said:

"Instead of explaining why not just post the video yourself to save us the headache of searching for it."

@DEBBY said:

"I guess he was using juju or Smth how can someone just shake your hand..or tell you to do a 360then you follow him??? nooo way he must be using smth."

@Child of God said:

"She should Not be Condemned by anyone... The Boldness of Confessing makes all the difference. JESUS said the one who has no sin be the first to cast stone."

@Diva's_ Prime said:

"what if your video never comes out. Sometimes don't say anything silent is Golden."

@Sir Geordie said:

"u dey fear. so u dey want explain . so u been part of it what do u want us to do for u."

@Oliver Twist said:

"Simple you don't know why i went to his apartment. Summary dat."

In a related story, a video showed how two ladies also rejected the Russian man's advances.

Russian man breaks silence over outrage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Russian man in Ghana who went viral for recording videos of Ghanaian ladies and posting them online broke his silence.

Amid outrage, he shared what he noticed about the women and hinted at the money involved during his interactions.

