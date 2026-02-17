Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Shows Device Russian Man Yaytseslav Allegedly Used to Secretly Film Women in Ghana
People

Lady Shows Device Russian Man Yaytseslav Allegedly Used to Secretly Film Women in Ghana

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A young lady grabbed attention on social media as she shared a video of the device allegedly used by the Russian man, Yaytseslav
  • The lady shared a video of the device and demonstrated how it is used after placing it on her face and pointing at the camera
  • She raised awareness with the video, urging women to look out for the type of device if they notice it anywhere to avoid being recorded

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

A lady has exposed the type of camera a Russian man, fondly called Yaytseslav, allegedly used to secretly record Ghanaian and Kenyan women.

Recall that the Russian man recently went viral online after reports claimed he recorded several women in Ghana without their consent, the same act he allegedly carried out in Kenya.

Lady posts video revealing hidden camera Vladislav Lyulkov used
Lady reveals device Vladislav Lyulkov used to record ladies. Photo Source: Tiktok/sunsetgift1, YEN
Source: TikTok

Lady shows device Russian man used

Many posts show moments he met some ladies at the mall, on the street, and even in church before allegedly taking them to his apartment for different reasons.

Read also

Yaytseslav: 5 things to know about Russian man who secretly records women and post their videos

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

While people continue to talk about him, a video posted by a user, @sunsetgift1, exposed the type of camera the Russian man, Yaytseslav, allegedly used to record several women.

The woman, who spoke in the video, shared a sample of the item. She wore it and pointed out where the hidden camera is located and how it can be used to secretly record people.

She said:

“That Russian man wey dey Ghana, see wetin e take video all the Ghanaian girls, see am. This is what the man use. Take a good look at it.”
“As a content creator, see am. This is what he used. Na this thing the man use. Na this thing the man put for eyes, see am, see the camera. This is what the man use. Can you see what he used to record those girls? Can you see?”

She continued speaking, adding that as a result of the Russian man’s alleged activities being exposed, many women are now aware of the type of camera.

Read also

Yaytseslav: Viral Kenyan lady who was secretly filmed by Russian man speaks, shares HIV status

She added:

“All the girls in Nigeria, in Ghana, dey alert. When you see somebody put this kind thing for eyes, just know say the person dey record you.”
“Thank God say this Russian man, na Ghana e first reach. E never reach Nigeria. So all the girls wey dey Nigeria don sharp, their eyes don open. Take a good look at it. This is what he used.”
Lady warns Ghana women over Vladislav Lyulkov’s hidden camera
Lady exposes camera Vladislav Lyulkov used on women. Photo Source: Tiktok/sunsetgift1
Source: TikTok

However, the real name of the Russian man has been confirmed as Vladislav Lyulkov, reportedly 36 years old.

The TikTok video posted by the lady drew attention from many individuals who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Reactions as lady shares video of device

Sammy added:

"Dey play, he will still come to Nigeria and do the same thing he did in Ghana,as long as money dey pay."

Para Dey Body added:

"We go find another camera use am for una olosho them."

Read also

Ghanaian lady lured into viral Russian man’s apartment apologises to family: “Not what you think”

Innoxier shared:

"And do what u want to show us that u also have."

David shaggy wrote:

"The man naak Nigeria as well in Ghana."

Kathy's variety noted:

"Nigeria is too big and I pray this information spreeds fast."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Ghanaian lady went viral after she turned down a Russian man who made an unusual request. The man walked up to her while she was standing with her friend and tried to talk to her.

Russian man Yaytseslav invites cloth seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Russian man known as Yaytseslav invited a Kenyan woman who sells clothes to his apartment.

He met her while she was selling clothes and spoke to her. He praised her and asked for her phone number. The woman agreed and later visited his house the same day.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Tito martinez National open university nigeria Omoge saidat First bank Nuc vacancies