A young lady grabbed attention on social media as she shared a video of the device allegedly used by the Russian man, Yaytseslav

The lady shared a video of the device and demonstrated how it is used after placing it on her face and pointing at the camera

She raised awareness with the video, urging women to look out for the type of device if they notice it anywhere to avoid being recorded

A lady has exposed the type of camera a Russian man, fondly called Yaytseslav, allegedly used to secretly record Ghanaian and Kenyan women.

Recall that the Russian man recently went viral online after reports claimed he recorded several women in Ghana without their consent, the same act he allegedly carried out in Kenya.

Lady shows device Russian man used

Many posts show moments he met some ladies at the mall, on the street, and even in church before allegedly taking them to his apartment for different reasons.

While people continue to talk about him, a video posted by a user, @sunsetgift1, exposed the type of camera the Russian man, Yaytseslav, allegedly used to record several women.

The woman, who spoke in the video, shared a sample of the item. She wore it and pointed out where the hidden camera is located and how it can be used to secretly record people.

She said:

“That Russian man wey dey Ghana, see wetin e take video all the Ghanaian girls, see am. This is what the man use. Take a good look at it.”

“As a content creator, see am. This is what he used. Na this thing the man use. Na this thing the man put for eyes, see am, see the camera. This is what the man use. Can you see what he used to record those girls? Can you see?”

She continued speaking, adding that as a result of the Russian man’s alleged activities being exposed, many women are now aware of the type of camera.

She added:

“All the girls in Nigeria, in Ghana, dey alert. When you see somebody put this kind thing for eyes, just know say the person dey record you.”

“Thank God say this Russian man, na Ghana e first reach. E never reach Nigeria. So all the girls wey dey Nigeria don sharp, their eyes don open. Take a good look at it. This is what he used.”

However, the real name of the Russian man has been confirmed as Vladislav Lyulkov, reportedly 36 years old.

The TikTok video posted by the lady drew attention from many individuals who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Reactions as lady shares video of device

Sammy added:

"Dey play, he will still come to Nigeria and do the same thing he did in Ghana,as long as money dey pay."

Para Dey Body added:

"We go find another camera use am for una olosho them."

Innoxier shared:

"And do what u want to show us that u also have."

David shaggy wrote:

"The man naak Nigeria as well in Ghana."

Kathy's variety noted:

"Nigeria is too big and I pray this information spreeds fast."

Watch the video below:

