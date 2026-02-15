A Russian man popularly known as Yaytseslav has grabbed attention online as he invites a cloth seller to his house

He met a Kenyan woman selling clothes and said some words to her, which later made her visit his apartment

A video of what he said to her has gone viral, as it also showed the moment she arrived at his house

Russian man Yaytseslav meets Kenyan woman

This is contained in a video that has generated attention on social media.

In the clip posted by @primemediakenya, the Russian man widely known as Yaytseslav was seen walking up to the woman who sells clothes.

He complimented her. After that, he introduced himself and mentioned his name.

As he spoke to her, he made some statements which she agreed with, and he gave her his phone to input her number.

Before now, the said Russian man, Yaytseslav, had been seen in a video taking a woman he went to church with to his apartment while the service was still going on.

Aside from that, he was also seen in another video walking into the apartment of a woman who had earlier called him to collect his number after he forgot to ask for hers. The woman told him she was single and that her heart had recently been broken.

In another video circulating online, the Russian man was seen with the Kenyan woman who sells clothes at his apartment on the same day he had earlier visited her store.

In the clip, the woman asked him if he was new in Kenya.

“Are you new here?”

In response, the Russian man told her he would like to see her in the evening and asked if she could come over.

He said,

“I would like to see you in the evening. Can you come to me?”

After he said this, the clothes seller asked where he stays.

“Where do you stay?”

She eventually visited his apartment that same day, as shown in the video attached to this article.

Reactions as Russian man invites Kenyan woman

Senior Counsel noted:

"The audacity to lead someone to the house."

omarfarah90 wrote:

"I would like to see you in the evening."

eddykosgey added:

"How bad is the situation in Kenya guys."

@empressriss shated:

"I hope they protected themselves."

TRUTH DADDY noted:

"And they didnt wonder why he was recording ?"

UMULKHEIR said:

"I thank God for my religion Alhamdulliah."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Russian man believed to be Vyacheslav Trahov started trending again after his real identity was revealed online. The man had earlier gone viral for sharing videos of his meetings with Ghanaian women

