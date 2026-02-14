A video from the Russian man who recorded Ghanaian women has shown how two ladies rejected his advances

How the ladies responded to him made them gain respect from netizens as his videos had sparked outrage from netizens

His other videos had shown how he easily 'wooed' women he met, and within minutes, they followed him home

Two Ghanaian ladies got people talking as they refused advances from a Russian named Yaytseslav.

The alleged Russian man sparked outrage as he recorded his escapades with Ghanaian women and posted them online.

Two Ghanaian Ladies Refuse Advances of Russian Man Recording and Posting Videos of Women

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers. Details of his identity surfaced on social media days after he had already met with several ladies in Ghana and posted their interactions online.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who introduced himself to women as Yaytseslav from Russia, was always seen around the Accra Mall area, where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

It was said that private moments with the ladies were shared on his private Telegram channel.

Two ladies reject Russian man’s advances

As videos recorded by the Russian continued to trend on social media, one of the clips captured how two ladies rejected his advances.

The video, reposted by @kwamejerry96 on TikTok, showed how the Russian approached the lady and asked them if there were mother and child.

When he found out there were sisters, he tried wooing one of them but the other told him she was married.

The video was posted with the caption:

“Wow, the lady in the scarf saved a married lady from the mess of this Russia man who slept with in Kenya currently in Ghana... . Would she have fallen victim?

“The Russian man started slept with ladies from South Africa, went to Kenya, and then came to Ghana to sleep with any woman he approaches without going through any talking stage all because he was white and your poor girlfriend will ask you for a talking stage. What is your thoughts about this lady?”

Reactions trail video of ladies with Russian man

WaVuA said:

he might be using spells like seriously 1+1 5

Cynthia mutindi said:

she took the card meaning alikua interested

Afia Gyapomah Safowaa said:

if not for the younger one, the one in the yellow skirt would have followed him sharp koraaa

Revolution said:

Have you heard of the four winds being released to harm the world with everything....speed came ,the Russia guy n counting

k3ñ vøñ said:

yh im sure she would have she was receptive...even she was kind of embarrassed when the girl said she was married

muchai said:

dont blame them. Ni economy joh

Russian man breaks silence over outrage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported hat the Russian man in Ghana who went viral for recording videos of Ghanaian ladies and posting them online has broken his silence.

Amid outrage, he shared what he noticed about the women and hinted at the money involved during his interactions.

