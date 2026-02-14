A viral Russian man, Yaytseslav, has been captured in a video with a Kenyan woman amid his acts in Ghana

The man was called back by the Kenyan woman in a viral video to give her his phone number after he forgot

Yaytseslav asked the lady if she was single, and she also spoke about the man who broke her heart

Yaytseslav, the Russian man who recently went viral in Ghana for secretly recording several Ghanaian women without their consent, has now been seen in a viral video being called by a Kenyan woman after he forgot to give her his number.

In the clip, the Kenyan woman, who could be seen with a towel around her body inside an apartment, called back the Russian man, widely known as Yaytseslav, and reminded him that he hadn’t given her his number.

Russian man Yaytseslav shares phone number with Kenyan woman. Photo Source: Tiktok/kobysky, YEN

Source: TikTok

Russian man Yaytseslav gives number to Kenyan

The video, posted by @kobysky, shows the moment the Russian man, Yaytseslav, opened the door to the Kenyan woman’s apartment.

As he opened the door, the Kenyan woman was already waiting with her phone and told him that he forgot to give her his number.

She said:

"You forgot to put your number."

As she said this, Yaytseslav moved closer to her and entered his number into her phone.

After entering the apartment, he was motioned to sit down. He sat beside her and then asked if she was single, to which she responded.

Russian man Yaytseslav gives number to Kenyan woman in viral clip. Photo Source: YEN

Source: Twitter

He asked:

"Are you single?"

She replied:

"Yes."

As she responded, she also revealed that she was heartbroken because her boyfriend had broken her heart:

"I’m single, my boyfriend broke my heart."

Reactions as Russian man Yaytseslav trends online

Edem's Maltese Dogs added:

"She wanted to go to Russia."

Caleb OCS wrote:

"She thought she got a better deal than her boyfriend or husband."

Neroba 12 shared:

"This can never happen here in Kumasi cus of the English …I thank God for our ladies."

Mama triplets -amazing grace noted:

"Normalise getting a skill as a lady, travelling the world, get some exposure, work on your diction, invest in your looks, hit the GYM, lead a healthy lifestyle, smell nice,sit in tables that talk about success and growth not people, sorround yourself with positivity. This scarcity and poverty mentality is what is making us desperate for anything and everything... SAD!!!"

TEAM MWEBA KENYA added:

"The Russian guy is right. The market is rotten, and that’s how diseases spread. He has simply educated us about what is really happening in town things we often ignore or don’t fully understand."

constar22 shated:

"My boyfriend broke my heart and you have a lifetime ugonjwa eeeeiiiii"

jaygordy noted:

"The only Person who can catch this Russian Guy for us......is Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye."

Lazza entertainment said:

"Wow so frustrated women but all the same may God heal their heart and in terms of relationship and God restore them all."

