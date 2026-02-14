A Russian man widely known as Yaytseslav has been captured in a viral video with a Ghanaian lady

A Russian man widely known as Yaytseslav has been pictured with a lady in a church, after which he took her to an apartment.

This is shown in a viral video making waves online, capturing a number of people at a church believed to be in Ghana.

Russian man Yaytseslav takes lady from church to apartment Photo Source: Tiktok/wueehke, YEN

Before now, the Russian man Yaytseslav had been accused of secretly recording several women in Ghana and uploading the videos on social media.

While the reason for this hasn't been established, a video shared by @wueehke shows the moment the Russian man Yaytseslav engaged with a pastor inside the church.

The Russian man Yaytseslav told the pastor that the lady beside him is his friend, and several minutes later, the Russian man Yaytseslav and the lady walked out of the church to an apartment.

Russian man Yaytseslav spotted with lady at Ghana church. Photo Source: Tiktok/wueehke, YEN

The individual who shared the video claimed the Russian man yaytseslav had gone to the church to pick a lady.

He wrote in the video description:

"Russian guy yaytseslav picked a girl from the famous Roysambu church. The audacity."

Reactions as Yaytseslav goes home with lady

EVAFREY SYNERGY wrote:

"I think God is using this guy to expose some things in our country. God loves kenya."

G_Authentic asked:

"Could he be using AI glasses to record these videos coz in some videos he ain't seen holding a camera."

wanjiru wa 🇹🇷 turkey stressed:

"Even the whole church is entertained and the guy got the guts to tell the preacher to speak Russian."

Njeri Wa Chege noted:

"No holy Spirit could show anyone in😳😳 this church that there was danger😳😳end times."

Michael JERRY added:

"No dating should be done in the church,the church is the house God only for Worshipping."

Edith🪮/Natural hair &Beauty shared:

"I think that water he is offering all of them has something in it."

Bɾσɯɳ wrote:

"Tthe world ended year 2000, we're stuck in our memories. If devil can pick a sheep in the eyes of a shepherd."

Bevis Hawi added:

"This shows how our churches dont care about our people. They are only about tithe, this one was given out for free by the church infact on sermon."

ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF (OTC☝️) said:

"The guy is exposing something people don't understand... at church... everywhere."

Etoo said:

"A man somewhere in Nandi or Muranga is still trying to negotiate for dowry while our Russian Engonga is passing with everything for free."

