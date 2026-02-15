A Ghanaian lady who was approached by the viral Russian man known for recording women shared her encounter.

She narrated what she did after he asked her to follow him home.

The man’s videos showed how he easily 'wooed' women he met, and within minutes, they followed him home.

A Ghanaian lady has opened up about her encounter with a viral Russian man named Yaytseslav.

The alleged Russian tourist sparked outrage as he recorded his escapades with Ghanaian women and posts them online.

Yaytseslav: Ghanaian Lady Shares Encounter With Russian Man Who Records and Posts Videos With Women

Source: TikTok

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers and take them home.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who introduced himself to women as Yaytseslav from Russia, was always seen around the Accra Mall area, where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

It was said that private moments with the ladies were shared on his private Telegram channel.

Lady shares her encounter with Russian man

Identified on TikTok as @maameefuadontgodertv, the lady narrated her experience with the Russian man.

In the encounter, as reported by Yen, the young Ghanaian lady who claimed she was approached by Vyacheslav Trahov shared her experience and asked that Ghanaian men contribute to reward her for ignoring the Russian.

The lady said she met the Russian at the Accra Mall, and he asked to speak to her.

She said (translated to English by Yen):

"I told him to go ahead. Then he asked me for my number. I refused to give him my phone number and walked away. He followed me and said he had met other Ghanaian ladies who were more accommodating than me. I still ignored him."

She added that at one point, Vyacheslav Trahov told her that he wanted to show her where he lives, so she could trust him.

The lady said:

"I walked away again, and then he followed me again. He told me to follow him, and then I asked where. The man said he wanted to show me where he lives in Spintex so I could trust him and give him my number. I dislike pressure, and so at that point, he was annoying me. So I told him again that I was not interested."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng