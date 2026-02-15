Portable has issued a stern warning to Queen Dami over her video about her friends allegedly having an affair with him

The singer and the widow of the Alaafin have been at loggerheads over some of his utterances, as he shared what he described as evidence of their affairs

After hearing what the singer said in Yoruba, many people dragged Queen Dami and called her names

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has opened up about his relationship and alleged love affair with one of the widows of the Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami.

The music star and Queen Dami have been at odds over a video Portable made in which he claimed they were back together.

Portable's fans drag Queen Dami over is video. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@queendami

To support his claim, he shared videos and WhatsApp chats of the two of them after Queen Dami reportedly threatened him with a petition.

As their feud deepened, Queen Dami made allegations against her friend Debby, which the latter denied. Reacting to her video, Portable alleged that he had been involved with some of the friends Queen Dami brought to his house.

According to him, Queen Dami was often hesitant to visit him alone and would come with her friends. He claimed he was involved with them as well.

Portable makes threat over Queen Dami's new video. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Portable issues warning to Queen Dami

In another video, the singer stated that he has CCTV cameras installed throughout his house and alleged that they captured Queen Dami and her friends during their visits.

Portable warned that if Queen Dami continued to provoke him, he would release the recordings. He also asked people to caution her over her statements about him.

In his words:

“You people should better warn Queen Dami. If she continues to provoke me, I will post her personal videos and those of her friends too. She has forgotten I have CCTV all over my house.

When we got back together, she was always scared to come see me alone, so she would bring her friends along.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ theonlylani___ stated:

"Make una no advice her she will still go back to him again."

@ella.fierce8 reacted:

"I’ve never seen this man drag his first wife , why can’t he just be with the first wife and leave the rest alone."

@tms_for_love said:

"Na so HIV dey spread dey go."

@peju__f wrote:

"Make Dami just carry the next available bus to Adamawa - Yola to go start new life. I go contribute make she go dey sell onions."

@cherish_ezem shared:

"Omo..this is shameful."

Queen Dami replies critic of her relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Queen Dami took her haters to the gallows for criticising her love affair with Portable.

She made a video where he used her lover's diss track to reply naysayers. Queen Dami danced joyfully to the diss track and stated that there was no perfect situation in life.

Source: Legit.ng