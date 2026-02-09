A Nigerian lady who earns a living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a delivery rider has sent a message to those telling her to quit her job

She compared her job with a Dubai hotel receptionist's job and explained why she would choose hers a million times over

The lady's bold statement about her delivery job was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens expressing concern for her

Glory Joseph, a Nigerian lady who works as a delivery rider in the UAE, has addressed concerns about her current occupation, informing those advising her to quit that she would not do what they are asking.

According to Glory, who claims she is the first female delivery rider in the UAE, people have advised her to quit the job and go for an indoor occupation.

A Nigerian delivery rider in the UAE says her job gives her freedom and control. Photo Credit: @officialgloryjoseph

Source: TikTok

Why Glory loves her delivery job

Glory, who shared a video of herself in her work outfit and delivery motorcycle on TikTok, said she realised that her job is way better after seeing a Dubai hotel receptionist in high heels standing for 12 hours with no chair permitted.

Glory, who had a bachelor's degree in business administration in Nigeria, maintained that she would pick her delivery job a million times over, as it gives her freedom and control.

Words overlaid on her video read:

"After seeing a Dubai hotel receptionist standing for 12 hours in high heels with no chair allowed, I'd choose working outside as a delivery rider a miillion times.

"I love my freedom, no one is controlling me."

She further noted that:

"Those of you advising me to leave this job indoor work is not easy. I’ve worked in a restaurant before, and my eyes saw shege 🤣🤣 Now I move around Dubai and see a lot!"

A Nigerian lady expresses love for her delivery rider work in the UAE. Photo Credit: @officialgloryjoseph

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

UAE delivery rider's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

ianEmanzi said:

"I saw a lady security guard at Carrefour standing without a seat and I felt pity for her."

success🇳🇬🇰🇼🇺🇸 said:

"Take thier advice u have get followers and name u can get a good job that is safer than bike . nobody is 100% perfect. l am in kuwait take thier advice. good luck."

Mission Complete said:

"In summer the receptionist are on ac and the delivery lady is burning from heat."

Julian birungi said:

"Just be humble and thank God my friend, don't brag. UAE is not a joke."

Ariyo said:

"Many of us working outside are even looking fresh and handsome than those working under AC."

chinto candy mano said:

"I agree with u 10000000 same as we are working in shopping mall.so many disrespectful people we served .we greet people say hi sir how are you. and reply is i don't need ur help."

JAHBLESS 🌄 said:

"Have you considered the risk ?. Delivery guys are dying everyday."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is the UAE's first female delivery rider had opened up about how she was a victim of an employment scam.

Source: Legit.ng