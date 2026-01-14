Africa Digital Media Awards

US

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Washington, USA - The State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.

As reported by Fox News, a State Department memo directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

CNBC also noted that nationals of the affected countries are considered likely to require public assistance while living in the United States.

The countries include Somalia, Nigeria, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Thailand, Yemen and more.

The full list of countries affected are listed below:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Antigua
  5. Barbuda
  6. Armenia
  7. Azerbaijan
  8. Bahamas
  9. Bangladesh
  10. Barbados
  11. Belarus
  12. Belize
  13. Bhutan
  14. Bosnia
  15. Brazil
  16. Burma
  17. Cambodia
  18. Cameroon
  19. Cape Verde
  20. Colombia
  21. Cote d’Ivoire
  22. Cuba
  23. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  24. Dominica
  25. Egypt
  26. Eritrea
  27. Ethiopia
  28. Fiji
  29. Gambia
  30. Georgia
  31. Ghana
  32. Grenada
  33. Guatemala
  34. Guinea
  35. Haiti
  36. Iran
  37. Iraq
  38. Jamaica
  39. Jordan
  40. Kazakhstan
  41. Kosovo
  42. Kuwait
  43. Kyrgyzstan
  44. Laos
  45. Lebanon
  46. Liberia
  47. Libya
  48. Macedonia
  49. Moldova
  50. Mongolia
  51. Montenegro
  52. Morocco
  53. Nepal
  54. Nicaragua
  55. Nigeria
  56. Pakistan
  57. Russia
  58. Rwanda
  59. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  60. Saint Lucia
  61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  62. Senegal
  63. Sierra Leone
  64. Somalia
  65. South Sudan
  66. Sudan
  67. Syria
  68. Tanzania
  69. Thailand
  70. Togo
  71. Tunisia
  72. Uganda
  73. Uruguay
  74. Uzbekistan
  75. Yemen.

More to follow...

