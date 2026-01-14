Breaking: US Freezes All Visa Processing for Nigeria, Morocco, 73 Other Countries, Full List Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.
Washington, USA - The State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.
As reported by Fox News, a State Department memo directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.
CNBC also noted that nationals of the affected countries are considered likely to require public assistance while living in the United States.
The countries include Somalia, Nigeria, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Thailand, Yemen and more.
The full list of countries affected are listed below:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Antigua
- Barbuda
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belize
- Bhutan
- Bosnia
- Brazil
- Burma
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Colombia
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Cuba
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Dominica
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Haiti
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Macedonia
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Nepal
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Yemen.
Source: Legit.ng
