Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Washington, USA - The State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.

As reported by Fox News, a State Department memo directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

CNBC also noted that nationals of the affected countries are considered likely to require public assistance while living in the United States.

The countries include Somalia, Nigeria, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Thailand, Yemen and more.

The full list of countries affected are listed below:

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Antigua Barbuda Armenia Azerbaijan Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Bhutan Bosnia Brazil Burma Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Colombia Cote d’Ivoire Cuba Democratic Republic of the Congo Dominica Egypt Eritrea Ethiopia Fiji Gambia Georgia Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guinea Haiti Iran Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Liberia Libya Macedonia Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Nepal Nicaragua Nigeria Pakistan Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Tanzania Thailand Togo Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Uzbekistan Yemen.

