A Nigerian lady celebrated after she got her US green card three months after relocating to America in November 2025

She explained the processes she followed before finally getting the green card, as she happily danced in her viral video

Her video went viral and caught people’s attention, as many took to the comments to ask questions and congratulate her

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she got her green card just three months after relocating to the United States of America.

She stated that she arrived in the United States of America in November 2025, as she showed off her green card in a video.

A Green Card, officially known as a Permanent Resident Card, is an identification document issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that authorises foreign nationals to live and work permanently in the United States.

It signifies lawful permanent resident (LPR) status, providing a path to U.S. citizenship.

Nigerian lady celebrates getting US green card

Identified on TikTok as @lifewithnaomib_, the lady narrated how she was able to get her green card and the processes involved.

She captioned the video:

“When God said it, he did it. My green card is here. I entered the U.S. on November 5th, 2025, and about a week after my arrival, my Social Security number was sent to me. That same week, I also paid for my green card.

“Later on, I received a letter for my biometric appointment, but unfortunately, I missed the appointment, which was scheduled for December 21st, because the mail arrived late.

“To be very honest with you all, I was terrified. I had just finished creating content when my mother-in-law called me and said, “I got a mail here with your name on it.” When I saw it was from a U.S. government office, my heart dropped. I was shaking and panicking because, at that point, the whole immigration process already felt so scary.

“When I realized it was an appointment I had missed due to late delivery, I immediately called my friends. They tried to calm me down and reassured me. Then my husband, my mother-in-law, and I called USCIS, and thankfully, another appointment was scheduled, which I attended.

“Three days after my second appointment, my green card was approved, and shortly after, it was mailed to me. I give all glory, honor, and adoration to God. I’m deeply grateful to my husband for his constant support. This journey is complete, and my testimony is finally complete.

“If you’re currently on this journey or believing God for yours, please don’t give up. The Lord will complete what He has started.”

In the comments, she revealed that it was a spousal visa and shared when she filed for it.

She added:

“I filed in November 2024,got my visa in October 2025 and entered USA November 2025.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's US green card

@sandybabe said:

"I claim this for my husband and I this year ijn."

@Sculpted said:

"Congratulations sis,I tap into this testimony,my testimony shall be full."

@ASA LUKAS said:

"Yes oooo and he will continue doing it. congratulations love."

