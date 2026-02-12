A Nigerian lady who's living in the United Kingdom has shared a heartbreaking post speaking about her salary

According to the lady, after receiving her salary, she calculated her fixed expenses for the month and lamented bitterly

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to console her and share their similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has poured out her frustrations on social media about her financial struggles.

The post, which has garnered sympathy online, brought to bare the challenges of making ends meet on a limited income.

Lady in UK cries out after comparing salary with monthly expenses. Photo credit: @ToyinTomato/TikTok.

Lady laments over income in UK

Identified as @ToyinTomato on TikTok, the lady revealed that after calculating her fixed expenses for the month, she was left with a small amount.

This made her disappointed and exhausted, especially since she hadn't even factored in essential expenses like food, making her situation even more dire.

In her words:

"Minimum wage. I just got paid and I sat down to write all my fixed expenses for the month. Mind you I didn't add feeding. What I am left with? This minimum wage is not doing siiit. Life is catching me real fast. I can't buy anything else. I cannot be living my life like this. I'm tired and I just started."

UK-based lady laments bitterly over her monthly expenses, says salary is not enough. Photo credit: @ToyinTomato/TikTok.

Reactions as lady laments over income

Her candid post has sparked lots of reactions, with many TikTok users relating to her plenum and sharing their own struggles to make ends meet.

@Ruth AJ said:

"Remove all black tax, remove all gifts, look at anything you can renegotiate, is your rent too expensive? Is it the cheapest you can get? You need to live below your means especially for the recurring bills but yes you must do business and upskill!"

@Ollybaybee said:

"This is how I save 500 pounds monthly. I moved to a cheaper all bills inclusive apartment. I cook every weekend. I buy the bus pass ticket and use Ubers just on outings. I buy things I need and can afford. I think this country is built to take so much finances from you. A typical capitalist country."

@Tomisaj said:

"Get a better paying job and an affordable accommodation, that’s the way I have been able to survive, yea marketing your business is a good idea."

@Sindy | Digital Creator said:

"It’s not easy oooo, the reality of life is one source of income is not sustainable pele, if feeding nor de wahala don de ooo."

@dee261 commented:

"Money is needed to up skill and take certs. But with the minimum wage pay, it’s difficult."

@Dego said:

"Get someone to pay the Bill's,a woman is not created to work too hard. Pray, keep working though."

@Am added:

"Hi darling, you need to say no to BLACK TAX, is easy to get in debt in Uk, I got my self in 3k debt because of black tax, at the point I hade no food and almost homeless. Since I started saying NO I have saved more than 10k. Every 100£ that’s you send every month at the end of the year is 1,200, in 3 years is 3,600. Calculated how much you sending every month. Once you financially stable you can help everyone but now build your own savings. Sending you love."

