A lady who received a CR1 visa to relocate to the United States of America, the USA has shared how she responded to interview questions

Mercy Black is married to a white man, and she posted the questions she was asked before getting her US visa to join him

Mercy is now with her husband, and she explained that she met her man on Facebook, where they fell in love

A lady shared a sample of the questions she was asked before she received her US CR1 visa.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Mercy Black needed a visa to join her husband, who lives in America.

The lady got her visa to join her husband in the USA. Photo credit: TikTok/@merciblack1 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Questions for US CR1 visa interview

She said the first question she was asked was who filed the details of her application for her, and she said it was her husband.

Also, she was asked why her birth certificate was issued in 2017 and she responded that the certificate was renewed.

She was also asked when and where she met her American husband; she said they met on Facebook.

Mercy was also asked to state the number of children that her spouse has, and she named them.

The interview also asked her to state the full address of her husband also the number of times they have seen.

Reactions as lady gets her US visa

@confidence Author asked:

"How many years did it take and what year, please?"

@Juliet commented:

"I'm happy for you dear. Did you have to print the proof of your relationship or you give them the phone."

@Zaynab asked:

"But phone is not allowed in….Do you print all the proof of the relationship out?"

@LÅDY DÏANA said:

"My husband is a born and bred US citizen, he filed for me in October 2021, and I am still waiting."

