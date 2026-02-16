A Nigerian man expressed utter disappointment with a young lady whom he had recently taken out on a date

A Nigerian man has shared the drastic decision he took after going on a 'disappointing' date with a young lady.

His post quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from users about etiquette and expectations during dates.

Man disappointed as date snaps food

The man had taken the young lady out on a date, but it seemed that the evening didn't quite go as planned.

According to @stfukhaleeed on X, he was unimpressed with the lady's behaviour, which led him to decide that it would be their last meeting.

He shared a photo of the lady taking pictures of her food during the date, which apparently was the final straw.

In his words:

"Caught her snapping food, today will be the last day we see each other. Women smh."

Reactions as man expresses disappointment with his date

The man's post garnered mixed reactions as some Nigerians supported his stance, agreeing that her actions were unacceptable.

On the other hand, several individuals took issue with his post, arguing that he was overreacting.

Neyomei said:

"Funny how for some men when you don’t snap. They ask “aren’t you going to snap feel free”. What do men really want."

Adebayo said:

"Babe hide your food make I do like hard guy online”. I would never forget this day."

Phillinkz said:

"Why your food plenty pass her own? Imagine say na Ruth you go on date with Shay you try am. She don even post the picture for WhatsApp group self."

SKB said:

"Why you comot with my babe? thought you were my homie."

Wangg said:

"This guy you dey chop too much oo, that portion plenty na."

Chill Mercy said:

"She only snapped the food. And then that's you, who snapped the food, water and even your faces."

Showboi said:

"Hey baby do like you’re snapping phone let me snap you unaware” We know what you are dwag."

Weirdo said;

"You’re not ready. Instead of you to help her clean her camera lens so the pictures can come out nice."

Manuel reacted:

"Both of them no normal, one dey snap food while the other dey snap the person snapping food. Dem fit each other. That’s your missing ribs bro, don’t let her go."

TGX media added:

"Sincerely we need to stop this and allow them. It's not bad if she snaps it. Even Nepo kids do it when they go out and experience a nice place and good food. It doesn't make her cheap or what not. Stop making a mountain out of a mole hill. Snapping the food will not hurt you bro."

King Ikedichukwu added:

"Why is most girls into this shameful habit! Na so I go see one girl, she prepared indomie, egg and sardine before eating she snapped and post it on social media. Omo since them I block her I never go back again. What level of poverty culture is that abeg."z

