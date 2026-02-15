Natasha Idibia shared breathtaking visuals of her room filled with a sea of red roses, balloons, and luxury gifts

In an emotional tribute to her husband, the lawmaker declared her unwavering loyalty, stating she would choose the music veteran "again and again"

This lavish display came just hours after 2baba’s ex-wife, Annie Macaulay, showcased her own romantic Valentine’s surprise from a new lover

Nigerian lawmaker Natasha Idibia has publicly celebrated her husband, legendary singer 2Baba, for giving her a grand Valentine’s Day surprise.

Her heartfelt appreciation came just hours after the singer’s ex-wife, Annie Macaulay, shared clips of her own romantic celebration with a new lover.

For fans watching from the sidelines, it was a day filled with love, emotions, and subtle comparisons.

Taking to her Instagram story, Natasha shared a video showing how 2Baba transformed their room into a romantic haven.

The space was beautifully decorated with balloons, flowers, and thoughtful touches that reflected effort and planning. The soft glow, the colours, and the atmosphere suggested a carefully curated surprise meant to melt hearts.

In the clip, Natasha appeared visibly moved.

Appreciating her husband, she wrote:

“Thank you, my baby. I love you. Cheers to forever by the special grace of God. I would choose you again and again.”

2baba, Natasha dedicates son in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba and his wife, Natasha, recently dedicated their child.

A video currently circulating online showed the couple dedicating their newborn child in church, surrounded by close family members.

The heartwarming moment comes barely three months after they welcomed their first child together in November 2025, following their traditional wedding earlier in the year.

Watch the video of the Val surprise here:

Reactions trail Natasha, 2baba's Val video

2baba opens up on regrets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier, 2Baba again offered a rare glimpse into his private life.

The African Queen crooner spoke during an interview with Voice of Nigeria, where he reflected on the emotional weight of raising eight children while maintaining a demanding music career.

2Baba admitted that although he feels blessed to be a father of eight, he carries a quiet sadness about not spending enough time with them.

