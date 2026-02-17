A man has gone viral on social media after sharing what he discovered about a now-popular Russian man's case

The Russian man has been trending online for secretly filming his private moments with some African women in Ghana and Kenya

Speaking about the situation, an X user took to his official account to speak about the case and what he discovered

A man has shared his opinion on social media regarding the disturbing case involving a Russian national and some African women.

The man, who had been secretly recording private moments with African women in Ghana and Kenya, has been trending online.

Man reacts to Russian man's scandal with African women. Photo credit: News Times, Morsa Images/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Man speaks about Russian man's saga

An X user identified as @Sir_Tonnu1Esq had taken to his account to share his findings on the matter.

According to him, the Russian man's actions proved a point about relationships and financial expectations.

He noted that the man had demonstrated it was possible to form connections with women without financial incentives.

In his words:

"That Russian fellow proved that as a man you don't have to be sending her money to do her and nails. With courage, come with me & tap water you can still achieve a lot as a bare minimum. Standards zinawekewa kama hakutaki. I know if they were given a choice, wengi wangeenda Urusi."

Man reacts after Russian man secretly filmed African women with his glasses. Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians speaks about Russian man's saga

Nigerians had different things to say about the now-viral saga.

@Erica said:

"Oh no, this is so sad. I thought that African women were not like this I thought it they don’t they w couldn’t allow someone something like this to happen."

@MERCY said:

"Humans are the most wicked creatures on earth. The heart of men are really evil. This thing pained me so much."

@Naziru Mustapha Danlami said:

"Don't call African woman in general just blame Kenya and Ghana women."

@hammer19844 said:

"What’s the problem? They did what women around the world do! All I see is young women having fun!! Maybe the white men is their preference. Maybe AFRICA shouldn’t look through the race lens."

@Raheem Bin Khalifa said:

"Justice for Ghanian ladies."

@EMMANUEL said:

"Poverty is the cause of all this Africa can do better."

@Ttarius said:

"Where can I watch those videos."

@Nzuburna_40 said:

"Imagine say you come see your babe for this video."

@Beloved said:

"Not charm. Anyone saying he is using charm is trying to lay blame on nothing else."

@Naa Adoley said:

"Come with me, then you follow someone you barely know??? oh my gender."

@BeingChelle said:

"I know these ladies made a decision to entertain him which was wrong from the get go but this is not right in a lot of ways he needs to be sued."

@Rich Hommie added:

"Any guy who'll spend money on a lady this Valentine woy3 aboa in Santo's voice because ay3 fo."

See the post below:

Ghanaian lady lured into Russian man's apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian lady claimed she was lured into the home of the viral Russian man known for recording and posting his escapades with ladies.

She came online to clear the air about her involvement with the man, as she apologises to her family for her involvement.

Source: Legit.ng