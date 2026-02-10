A youth corps member grabbed attention on social media after her boyfriend surprised her with a Valentine’s gift

The reaction of the young lady got people’s attention online after she posted a video of the moment on the internet

The video shows the items her boyfriend bought and gifted her to celebrate the special day with her

A corps member made many people emotional as she burst into tears after her boyfriend surprised her with her first-ever Valentine’s gift.

The video shows the young lady getting emotional as she hugged her boyfriend tightly after seeing what he gifted her.

Corps member receives first Valentine’s gift

In the video posted on her page, the young lady, @minimalist.mibi, at the beginning of the clip, ran towards her boyfriend when she sighted him from afar as he held a package in his hand.

Inside the building, they were both seated as he brought out several items and handed them to her as her Valentine’s Day present.

The items, which included shoes, jewellery, a novel, a gown, and some other gifts, made the lady emotional, and she burst into tears.

She hugged her partner in the video to show appreciation for the thoughtful present.

In the clip, she revealed that it was her first-ever Valentine’s gift.

Her description of the post read:

“My first Valentine’s gift ever 🤍. Still overwhelmed… I didn’t expect this, and it truly touched my heart.”

“Proof that thoughtfulness means everything.”

Reactions as lady receives Valentine's gift

Emperor wrote:

"Wait the guy used his alawee to spoil you. awwwwwn."

PRE-ORDER VENDOR IN NIGERIA wrote:

"Sanjo software and hardware dey love ke."

_rimaG explained:

"You see this thing you people are doing and you think it’s cute? It’s not oo! *wails in jealousy because it’s actually cute 😭😭."

allaboutmac_99 shared:

"No be zoological garden area 1, for this our cds."

Semilore Spice added:

"Sheybi all of us dey shout say we never see allowance where una see the money 😭😭 EFFC suppose investigate una two."

Bless stressed:

"This boy this boy us wer no do valentine give woman we mad Abi? No worry you go cry."

Glory pinky—Anambra Kopa🫟 shared:

"On top 77k wey FG still dey owe una for last month?? Sending love mixed with plenty rashes.😒😒😒 nonesense."

UZO wrote:

"So software and hardware dey fall inlove 😁where is Mr Sanjo ooo🥰 AGRO ALLIED CLOCK IT 🤏🏽🤏🏽🥰girl i’m happy for you."

Sadequeency said:

"God when. I never received valentine gift in my life,it is when reached that time they will start to misbehave, it is well."

Private Chef in Abuja(chefriri said:

"So Una don dey turn our innocent CDS venue to love and Val gifting space."

Watch the video below:

