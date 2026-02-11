A Nigerian lady shared a video showing her 14-year-old brother preparing Valentine’s gifts for his girlfriend

The young boy who is an SS1 student asked his sister to wrap the presents professionally and even sought her advice on the best gift

The lighthearted clip went viral on social media, drawing thousands of reactions and humorous comments online

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of her young brother trying to impress his supposed girlfriend with Valentine's Day gifts.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @admma, posted a video showing the Valentine's packages her 14-year-old brother had purchased for his girlfriend.

According to the sister, the teenager, who is currently in Senior Secondary School 1 (SS1), asked her to help wrap the gifts neatly for his girlfriend.

In the video, she expressed surprise at his request, noting that he wanted the wrapping done “very well like a professional.”

She jokingly added that her brother teased her about being single, saying that since she did not have a man, she should assist others in wrapping gifts.

The situation became even more humorous when the teenager reportedly asked her for advice on what gift would be best for his girlfriend.

A Nigerian lady shows her 14-year-old brother preparing Valentine’s gifts for his girlfriend. Photo credit: @_____adamma/TikTok

Reacting to this, she jokingly said, “God, am I a stone?” suggesting she was amused and slightly stunned by the turn of events.

Captioning the TikTok video, she wrote:

“He said I should wrap it very well like a professional. Since I don’t have a man, I should be assisting people to wrap gifts.”

Reactions to 14-year-old's valentine request

The lighthearted video with over 260,000 views and 50,000 likes has since generated reactions from social media users. Some of the comments are below.

STORE||ENUGU said:

"They go jealous e babe for school."

Uchegod wrote:

"Your brother is such a sweet boy. Please encourage him. This is lovely."

Tim berry2 commented:

"Wrap am make you know say you hold Val gift this year even if no be your own."

KeepingUpWithNickie stated:

"My own brother saved money in my hand to give girl birthday gift. It was sooo sweet."

Mina commented:

"My elder brother dey use me do package for him babe and my younger one requested for my mom to pick him up from boarding school for the weekend so he could tell me the things he wanted me to get for his babe for valentine."

_FATHIAT commented:

"My own brother is in boarding sch his birthday was January and he gots gifts he took the wrapping paper folded it and kept it inside his sch bag I asked him why not throw it away he no he will use it to wrap his gf Val gift. Since Jan my brother don dey plan Val of Feb."

In a related story, an NYSC corps member presented her entire first allowance of N77,000 to her father in appreciation after orientation camp.

Boyfriend's response to Valentine's Day request trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady caused a stir online after sharing her boyfriend’s reaction to her Valentine’s Day request.

The man expressed frustration in a voice note, warning her against expensive plans due to his financial struggles.

He urged her to focus on a Valentine's business idea instead, saying her demands could leave him broke.

