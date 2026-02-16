A young man appealed for compassion towards women linked to Russian visitor Yaytseslav after viral videos surfaced online

He expressed sympathy for the families involved, saying the scandal might have caused shame and emotional distress

The video generated mixed reactions as social media users shared opinions about the alleged Russian scandal in Ghana

A young man has sparked conversations online after appealing for compassion toward women allegedly featured in viral videos involving a Russian visitor identified as Yaytseslav.

In an emotional video circulating on social media, the man expressed sympathy for the families of those involved in the Russian scandal in Ghana.

The man stated that the public exposure may bring shame and emotional distress to relatives and loved ones.

Man appeals for compassion for Yaytseslav’s ‘ladies’

He urged internet users to consider how they would feel if someone close to them suddenly trended online for the wrong reasons. According to him, the situation could affect girlfriends, sisters, colleagues, and friends of those involved.

"This Russia guy in issue eh, e still dey shock me. But imagine say you go wake up one morning and you will see your serious girlfriend trending, your aunty, your boss at the company, your bestie, trending for the wrong reason.

"We've created a society where anything in white, our 'obroni', we just dey regard them as if say, Charlie, them be superior or them get money. But what I want talk be say, make we remember those involved in our prayers because this will go a long way to affect them."

He added:

"Let’s be gentle and kind to the ladies involved in this unfortunate event. I hope their families and friends stay close and supportive during this difficult period.

"I’m sending love and prayers their way."

Public reacts to appeal for Yaytseslav women

The video has since generated mixed reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

Abenalexis wrote:

"I still can’t believe this. Maybe he used charm or hypnosis."

N_asare_a said:

"The guys from US, Canada, Germany n uk are really enjoying o cuz Russia mpo nie."

Deji_kasa commented:

"Of all places Russia?… we no get standards kraaa."

Music_alexandr stated:

"Yes. They should be encouraged cos what if it was your sister, hmm."

Gina.otis questioned:

"But am I the only one who doesn’t like whites as partner?"

Nhyiravictoryroyal_victory commented:

"Honestly, this can happen to everyone, I have realise he target the aged women, like 30 to 40, and those period, if you are mostly not married, you get a bit frigile when someone approach you, especially, those who have a little faith, hope or lack self control. I cannot judge them."

Russian man Yaytseslav spotted with lady

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yaytseslav was captured in a viral video with a Ghanaian lady.

In the video, he was inside a church and spoke with the pastor and also mentioned his friend inside the church.

The viral clip showed the moment he took the lady away from the church to an apartment while service was ongoing.

