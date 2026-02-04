A University of Lagos graduate, Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola, went viral after announcing her First Class Honours in Actuarial Science

Her post sparked admiration online, with many praising her for excelling in a highly technical and demanding course

Taiwo’s achievement drew attention to Actuarial Science and inspired discussions about its value and difficulty among Nigerian students

A graduate of the University of Lagos has drawn attention on social media after celebrating her academic achievement, with many Nigerians expressing curiosity about her course of study.

The graduate, identified as Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola, took to X (formerly Twitter), to announce that she graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Actuarial Science.

A recent UNILAG first-class graduate stirs reactions after graduating from school. Photo credit: @lizabeth_1/X

Source: Twitter

UNILAG student graduates from Actuarial Science department

In her post, Taiwo proudly wrote:

“Introducing: Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola. BSc Actuarial Science. First Class Honours. Thank you UNILAG. Forever grateful for the journey.”

Her celebratory message quickly attracted reactions online, with many users congratulating her achievement.

Some also wondered how she came out with an excellent result from such a course he hinted at as tough. One person, identified as Chinwuba Amadi praised the course as highly technical, noting that graduating with a First Class in the discipline was a major accomplishment.

A UNILAG first class graduate goes viral after announcing she graduated from Actuarial Science department. Photo credit: @lizabeth_1/X

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

"Why, hello, big brain. Actuarial science? Now that's a volcano of a mind you've got. Get in there!

Oh! Congratulations, Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola (First Class Honours)."

What is Actuarial Science about?

Actuarial Science is a specialised field that focuses on using mathematics, statistics, and financial theory to assess and manage risk, especially in industries such as insurance, pensions, and finance. The course is known for its rigorous curriculum and professional relevance.

Taiwo’s post has since continued to trend among Nigerian students and graduates, with many describing her achievement as inspiring. Others said her success had drawn attention to lesser-known but highly valuable academic programmes in Nigerian universities.

See her post below:

UNILAG top student shares UTME ordeal

In a similar report, Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozor received nationwide appraisal when he emerged as the best graduating student of UNILAG at its 2026 convocation.

The intelligent young man graduated with a first-class in Business Administration and had a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

Benedict, who celebrated his achievement online, spoke to Legit.ng about how he emerged as the UNILAG BGS in the 2024/2025 session with a 5.0 CGPA.

In a related story, the top graduating student of the Nigerian Law School shared his experience, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

UI graduate celebrates online

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a University of Ibadan graduate, @Seyi_Funmiiiii, who studied German language, received and accepted a job offer from The German Language School after sharing her graduation photos online.

The school reached out to her after her post, and she later confirmed the offer by email.

She expressed gratitude and shared how learning German opened doors and helped her connect with others, prompting many to congratulate her on social media.

Source: Legit.ng