UNILAG Graduate Who Finished With First Class Leaves Many Talking Over Her Course of Study
- A University of Lagos graduate, Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola, went viral after announcing her First Class Honours in Actuarial Science
- Her post sparked admiration online, with many praising her for excelling in a highly technical and demanding course
- Taiwo’s achievement drew attention to Actuarial Science and inspired discussions about its value and difficulty among Nigerian students
A graduate of the University of Lagos has drawn attention on social media after celebrating her academic achievement, with many Nigerians expressing curiosity about her course of study.
The graduate, identified as Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola, took to X (formerly Twitter), to announce that she graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Actuarial Science.
UNILAG student graduates from Actuarial Science department
In her post, Taiwo proudly wrote:
“Introducing: Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola. BSc Actuarial Science. First Class Honours. Thank you UNILAG. Forever grateful for the journey.”
Her celebratory message quickly attracted reactions online, with many users congratulating her achievement.
Some also wondered how she came out with an excellent result from such a course he hinted at as tough. One person, identified as Chinwuba Amadi praised the course as highly technical, noting that graduating with a First Class in the discipline was a major accomplishment.
He wrote:
"Why, hello, big brain. Actuarial science? Now that's a volcano of a mind you've got. Get in there!
Oh! Congratulations, Taiwo Elizabeth Omolola (First Class Honours)."
What is Actuarial Science about?
Actuarial Science is a specialised field that focuses on using mathematics, statistics, and financial theory to assess and manage risk, especially in industries such as insurance, pensions, and finance. The course is known for its rigorous curriculum and professional relevance.
Taiwo’s post has since continued to trend among Nigerian students and graduates, with many describing her achievement as inspiring. Others said her success had drawn attention to lesser-known but highly valuable academic programmes in Nigerian universities.
See her post below:
Source: Legit.ng
