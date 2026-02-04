Examination Result of UNILAG Graduate Leaves Many Nigerians in Awe, Photo Goes Viral
- A young Nigerian man who attended the University of Lagos trended on social media after showing off his result
- In his now-viral tweet, he recounted how he sought admission for years before he was finally gained entry into UNILAG
- According to him, earning a degree from the university had once felt uncertain, but against all odds, he emerged victorious
A graduate of the University of Lagos has taken to social media to celebrate his academic achievement.
The outstanding scholar immediately went viral after sharing his university graduation result.
UNILAG graduate shows off examination result
The graduate, identified as @Ba_sanni_ on X, shared a photo of himself in his graduation gown alongside his result which showed he had graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
In his post, he recounted the challenges he faced in gaining admission to the institution, having spent years trying before finally securing a spot in 2019.
He matriculated in February 2020, but his academic journey was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Despite these setbacks, the young man persevered and emerged victorious, with his hard work and determination paying off on November 1, 2021, when his life took a turn for the better.
In his words:
"Earning a degree from UNILAG once felt uncertain. After years of seeking admission, I gained entry in 2019 and matriculated in February 2020, but COVID-19 and ASUU strikes stalled our journey. On November 1, 2021, my life changed forever."
Reactions as UNILAG student bags first class
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.
Abike said:
"Oh, I'm so proud of you stranger and I'm sure your sister and everyone up there are proud of you as well. You did that, please celebrate. Congratulations."
Stephen King said:
"Oh my Goodness! I'll bookmark this story to always read it when my journey ahead is bumpy! God what a resolute human!"
Gloria said:
"Wow your story touched me, many would have given up already but you didn’t, I am sure they will all be proud of you. May there soul rest in peaceCongratulations."
Shade of Glory added:
"Congratulations Sanni! You are so strong and you did that."
See the post below:
UNILAG graduate bags first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first-class graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her achievement on social media, as she posted convocation pictures.
She mentioned what she studied and posted the breakdown of her results online, including her Grade Point Average (GPA) for each semester.
