The University of Lagos (UNILAG) best graduating student, Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozor, has opened up about his admission experience

He recounted how he applied to study Economics at the institution during his first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young man shared his admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals

Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozor received nationwide appraisal when he emerged as the best graduating student of UNILAG at its 2026 convocation.

The intelligent young man graduated with a first-class in Business Administration and had a perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

Benedict, who celebrated his achievement online, spoke to Legit.ng about how he emerged as the UNILAG BGS in the 2024/2025 session with 5.0 CGPA.

UNILAG best graduating student shares UTME experience

The business administration scholar stated that he had earlier wanted to study Economics. The 24-year-old Anambra indigene who grew up in Ikorodu Lagos, opened up about what changed his mind.

During his first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Benedict said he applied to study Economics at UNILAG.

He said:

“I wrote JAMB twice. First was Economics (271), second was Business Administration (281). I applied to UNILAG in both instances. Initially, I chose Business Administration because I didn’t want to spend another year at home after not gaining admission the previous year. I was eager to move forward and begin my university education.

“However, as I progressed in the course, I genuinely grew to like it. My parents were supportive overall. While they were indifferent about the specific course, their main concern was that I gained admission into the university and made the most of the opportunity.”

BGS, Benedict, shares his journey in UNILAG

The first-class graduate shared why he chose UNILAG in the first place.

He said:

“I chose the University of Lagos primarily because of proximity. It was close to home, which made logistics and adjustment easier. In addition, at the time, UNILAG offered one of the most affordable fee structures among top universities, which was an important consideration for my family.”

Speaking about his journey, he added:

“In terms of experience, it largely met my expectations. UNILAG exposed me to a competitive academic environment that challenged me to be disciplined, independent, and proactive in shaping my learning experience.”

He stated that emerging as the BGS was not something many people expected, including himself.

His words:

“It wasn’t something many people expected at the beginning, including myself. I started with clear goals and a strong work ethic, and over time the results became evident through consistency rather than expectation.”

UNILAG best-graduating student speaks about tech career

According to his X profile @dev_benedict, Benedict is also a self-taught web developer. He opened up about how he got introduced into tech and how he merged it with his studies.

He said:

“I started my tech journey during a prolonged ASUU strike. With a lot of unstructured time on my hands, I decided to be intentional about learning a valuable skill rather than waiting idly. That was when I began exploring technology.

“When school eventually resumed, I was deliberate about merging tech with my studies. I created a structured routine that allowed me to balance lectures, personal study, and tech learning. Rather than seeing them as competing interests, I used tech to complement my academics, improving my productivity, problem-solving skills, and time management. Over time, both areas reinforced each other.”

Sharing what he did differently as an undergraduate, Benedict added:

“There were a few things I did differently. I was very intentional about consistency rather than last-minute studying. I planned my semester early, stayed ahead of coursework, and treated my academics like a long-term project rather than short sprints before exams.

"I also focused on understanding concepts deeply instead of memorization, and I regularly reviewed my work to identify gaps early. In addition, I managed my time strictly, especially while balancing academics with tech and other responsibilities. Those habits, over time, are what set me apart academically.”

Tech meets business: UNILAG BGS shares plans

The tech guru shared what he planned for his future and how he planned to merge his tech and business.

His words:

“As a developer and a Business Administration graduate, I see my future at the intersection of technology and business. In the short term, I plan to continue building my technical expertise while working on real-world products and solutions that solve practical problems.

"In the long term, I aim to take on roles where I can bridge strategy and execution, using technology to improve processes, scale businesses, and drive impact. My business background helps me think beyond code, while my tech skills allow me to turn ideas into tangible solutions."

He added:

“ I intend to gain international exposure at some point because it offers opportunities to learn from diverse systems, advanced technologies, and global best practices. That kind of experience broadens perspective and strengthens competence.

“However, my long-term vision is impact-driven. Whether locally or internationally, my goal is to build skills and networks that can be leveraged to create value, contribute to innovation, and, ultimately, give back in meaningful ways, including within Nigeria.”

