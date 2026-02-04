A young man grabbed attention on social media after he reacted to the death of Ifunanya Nwangene and shared a sad story

He explained how his colleague was bitten by a deadly snake while they were both at work and how he survived

He mentioned the cost of anti-venom that was used to treat his colleague, and the price he mentioned got people talking

Amid the public outcry about the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, a fast-rising singer who was pronounced dead after being bitten by a snake in her apartment, a man has revealed the large amount spent on anti-venom when his colleague was bitten by a snake.

Since the report of Ifunanya Nwangene’s death, many Nigerians have taken to different media platforms to share their experiences with snakebites and how they survived the attacks.

Man warns snake bite victims as he recalls colleague’s 300k anti-venom ordeal. Photo Source: Twitter/poetclem, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to Ifunanya Nwangene’s death

One of the individuals, @poetclem, got many people talking after he mentioned the huge amount of anti-venom purchased when his colleague was bitten by a deadly snake.

In his post, he mentioned where his colleague was bitten and what they did immediately after learning the price of the anti-venom, since they couldn’t provide the money right away.

He said:

"My colleague got bitten by a snake at work last month. The anti-venom alone we had to buy cost 300k."

After mentioning the amount, he explained how they raised the money to save his colleague’s life.

Man reacts to Ifunanya Nwangene’s death, mentions cost of anti-venom. Photo Source: Twitter/poetclem, Facebook/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

He continued:

"We had to run around to gather 300k for a doctor bitten by a snake on duty. Thank God he’s fine now."

He spoke further about Ifunanya Nwangene in his X post, saying the singer might not have died if anti-venom had been administered immediately.

He said:

"This isn’t even about the money. If Nanya had seen the anti-venom, I’m sure 300k wouldn’t have been a problem!"

Reactions as man speaks about snakebite, anti-venom

@MrEazi105419 shared:

"Pls mention the name of the hospital where you got the venom, at least to save future occurance."

@eyiola7 swrote:

"How does a person get bitten at work tho? On call again? That's just messed up."

@AimThaMachine_ added:

"A doctor o who 300k shouldn't be an issue if this country was normal. Thank God he is fine sha. But this is completely sad. What is the hope of the common man in rural areas?"

@Funminz noted:

"At least managed to get it. The price is high but what price do you place on a life."

@demilayo added:

"The question is, "why should a doctor on duty not be allowed full treatment when this injury is obviously incurred on the job"? Why should his colleagues have to come to his aid? The treatment is very bad!"

C🌹H🌹 I 🌹O🌹M🌹A." said:

'@chioma118123 saidI was also bitten by a snake last year September when I was still a student in my lodge, luckily for me one ampule was left at the University of Nigeria Nsukka medical centre at the time. I paid ₦180k for the antivenom, thank God I am alive today honestly."

Read the post below:

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng