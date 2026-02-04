A Nigerian woman who knows Ifunanya Nwangene personally has reacted to the news of her death

She spoke about the days she was still alive and where the singer used to take her daughter when she had the chance

The woman also shared the question her daughter asked after she heard the news of Ifunanya's death

After the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who was bitten by snakes in her apartment in Abuja, a young lady who knew Ifunanya’s personality has shared the question her daughter asked immediately after hearing about the singer's death.

The woman took to her social media page to speak about the talent of Ifunanya, attaching a video showing the late singer singing.

Mother shares touching story of daughter’s reaction to Ifunanya’s death. Photo Source: Facebook/Ada Anuka/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Young girl asks about late Ifunanya

Ada Anuka wrote on her page that a long time ago, Ifunanya used to take her daughter along whenever she was going for a devotion called block rosary.

Speaking about what her daughter asked after news of Ifunanya's passing made headlines, she wrote:

"My daughter called me from school and asked what happened to her friend Ifunanya with the angelic voice."

Young girl asks about late Ifunanya Nwangene after hearing news of her death. Photo Source: Facebook/Ada Anuka/Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, she explained that when Ifunanya was alive, she often picked her daughter up and took her along for devotion.

She continued:

"We are not Catholics, but Ifunanya and my neighbor’s children used to take my daughter with them those days whenever they were going for block rosary."

"Ifunanya baby, we will forever miss you and your angelic voice 😭😭😭😭😭."

Reactions as Ifunanya Nwangene passes away

blessing shared:

"Ifunanya was such a sweetheart. It's so sad to believe this. We received our first Holy Communion together. We were in Block Rosary crusade and Legion of Mary. It's well. God knows everything. May God grant her eternal rest. May Our Lady of Fatima lead her soul to heaven. Rest well Ifunanya Nwangene."

Treasure noted:

"May be this girl is an ogbanje water girl no insult 🙏🏼. just talking from experience because I have a brother like that he got married to one fine girl like that .when U see beauty U will understand the real meaning of beauty. But unfortunately she die immediately after birth. So when they go to look into her death. They now find out that she is from water they further explain to them that ogbanje girls are on mission that they are not meant to last long on earth. So most times merrying a beautiful girl is at owner risk."

Dauda said:

"If you're too talented the word will not like you.nBob Marly, Peter Tosh. MICHAEL JACKSON, Lucky Dube, Bruce Lee, Reinhardt Bonky, mohbad and many more."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a video showed late singer Ifunanya Nwangene celebrating her last birthday. She was smiling while church members sang for her.

Ifunanya’s friend mourns her death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a friend of the late singer Ifunanya Nwangene shared a very sad message online.

He talked about the last advice she gave him before she died. He also said he went to the morgue to see her body and felt very sad and regretful.

Source: Legit.ng