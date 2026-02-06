A woman who mourned the death of Nanyah has opened up about the singer’s “offence” following her tragic death

A woman has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

She pointed out Nanyah’s “offence” and other qualities of the singer who lost her life to a snakebite

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah: Woman shares late singer’s offence

Identified on Facebook as QueensCakes&Events, the woman mentioned the late singer’s offence and expressed pain over her demise.

Her Facebook post read:

“Her offense was her talent !!!. She Consistently used her voice to entertain humanity. She was in her prime. Her career was at its peak and boom, dem off her light all in the name of snake bi te.

“I can’t wrap my head around her demise.What a golden voice you had @nanyah_music . I am pained!!! at this development. What a wuked uwa!!! Rest In Peace Ifunanya.”

Mutui Muimi said:

What happened to her

Dc Kïñg Hôrlär said:

Tiwye Music See as she look like u. I was confuss at first tilll i found her page

Dokpesi Apollo Emefe Blessing said:

Dc Kïñg Hôrlär I swear, I was thinking she's the one. It's well

Another lady who knew Nanyah also shared the last messages that the late singer shared on the night before she died from a snakebite.

On her Facebook page, Sese Bula, Nanyah’s friend and fellow choir member, shared the messages the singer sent to the group on the night before she died.

She also opened up about the plans they had before Nanyah’s unfortunate passing and how Nanyah made the group chat so lively, without knowing that it would be her last time on the chat.

The lady partly said in her post:

“Ify's voice was the soundtrack to our joy, and it was clear she was loving every moment of it. Little did we know, it would be our last conversation, our last laugh together. We were supposed to start shooting yesterday, but fate had other plans, oh Jesus..

Catholic priest shares dream about Nanyah

In a related story, a Catholic priest, Gabriel Dozie, has mourned the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

In a trending post on social media, he also shared details of the strange dream he had about her and what she told him two days before she died.

