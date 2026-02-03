After the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, a friend has gone viral online after sharing the advice she gave him

The individual wrote a touching message on his page as he mourned the late singer, who died after being bitten by a snake

He also spoke about what he witnessed when he visited the morgue and shared his regrets in a post on his page

Days after the tragic death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya Nwangene, a friend has gone viral online after sharing the final advice she gave him long before she passed.

He also spoke about visiting the morgue after she was confirmed dead and expressed his regrets about that.

Friend recalls chat with Ifunanya Nwangene before her tragic death.

Friend recalls conversation with Ifunanya

The individual had also posted online the chat he had with late Ifunanya Nwangene before her death, revealing plans to do something with her room where she was bitten by snakes.

Taking to his Facebook page to share the advice she gave him, Matthew Samson Abah wrote a heartfelt message which reads in part:

"LIFE, THIS FICKLE THING!!!!"

"Life… this fickle thing,"

"Soft as morning light,"

"Cruel as a storm at midnight."

"One moment you are here, laughing, breathing, becoming. The next, you are a memory we hold with trembling hands."

"I’m still waiting for your call, Ify."

"Still glancing at my phone,"

"Like grief might change its mind"

"And return you to us."

"Waiting…"

"And waiting we shall be,"

"Because true love does not understand how to stop."

"You left a space in my heart,"

"No time can fill,"

"No words can mend,"

"No tears can wash away."

"Your absence is heavy,"

"But your presence in my life is eternal."

"They say 'take heart.'"

"They say 'it is well.'"

"But how can it be well,"

"When a light like yours was taken from a world that still needed your warmth?"

"You were more than a friend,"

"More than a smile,"

"More than a voice at the other end of a call."

"You were a force of kindness,"

"A gentle fire,"

"A soul sent to remind us that goodness still lives among us."

"Now we are mourning your loss,"

"But not the kind that ends love,"

"Not the kind that erases memory."

"Because in every laugh you shared,"

"Every life you touched unknowingly,"

"Every moment you made brighter, you remain."

"I hope where you are,"

"The air is light,"

"The pain is gone,"

"And peace wraps around you like a warm embrace."

"…beautiful soul."

"We will carry you,"

"In stories, in tears, in love…"

"Until we meet again,"

"Where life is no longer fickle,"

"And goodbyes do not exist…"

Friend shares heartbreaking final advice from late singer Ifunanya Nwangene.

In his message, he also spoke about the final advice late Ifunanya Nwangene gave him long before she was bitten by snakes, which resulted in her death.

He added:

"Final advice from Nanyah to me,"

"on our last rehearsal coming back from Art Pavilion."

“A friend told me…"

"'If God put a thought in your head, don't hold back.' — Ifunanya"

"I regret going to the morgue,"

"Seeing you embalmed."

"Now the trauma I face yet cannot silence the joy you gave."

"I'm still waiting on your call…"

"Peace and Light. 🤍"

"MDB."

Reactions as man mourns singer Ifunanya

Mathy shared:

"I dint know her in person but I followed her from the first day I heard her sing. I have been so emotional since this happened but tonight is worse. I can't close my eyes. The pain is too Much. What a wicked world."

Thay noted:

"I'm not being biased, not being diabolic too but I'll tell us for free, those snakes were sent to kill her. It's not coincidence, they didn't just come through as normal snakes cos how did the two snakes crawl intentionally from where they are into her room, on her bed?. Well, she's gone & that brings the most painful thought that we can't see her ever again.She's the best in what she does in the whole of Nigeria and Africa!"

Dancini said:

"I truly haven't had rest since yesterday, i keep playing her "Pie jesu" singing video. She said it's her favourite, I've saved pictures and tons of videos of her to my gmail to retain memories of her. I can't ever forget her, she lives in my heart and dies in my heart when I'm dead too."

Read the post below:

