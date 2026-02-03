As news about the death of Ifunanya continues to take over social media, a video showing how her last birthday was celebrated has surfaced online

As news of the death of Ifunanya Nwangene continues to take over social media, a video has surfaced showing the moment members of her church celebrated her on her birthday.

The video was initially posted online by her church’s TikTok channel and has since resurfaced following her death.

Video shows Ifunanya’s birthday celebration

Recall that on January 31, 2026, photos of Ifunanya Nwangene were repeatedly shared across social media platforms after reports emerged that she was bitten by snakes in her apartment.

A Legit.ng news report later confirmed the attack on the gospel singer, as well as details surrounding her death.

In one of the several reports published by Legit.ng, a friend of Ifunanya Nwangene explained what happened at the hospital and what he noticed about the singer’s lips and tongue immediately after her death.

In another report, a different friend of the singer shared what he saw after looking inside the ambulance that carried her lifeless body.

While several individuals have continued to speak about the late singer, a throwback video posted by @amemuso_choir on October 28, 2025, shows members of the church celebrating Ifunanya Nwangene on her birthday.

In the video, one of the church members is seen holding a pencil portrait of the singer, which he presented to her during the celebration.

As he entered the room filled with other individuals, where Ifunanya was seated, they all began to sing in celebration of her birthday, while she smiled and expressed gratitude as others joined in to celebrate her.

The caption of the post read:

"When art meets love, Artistic love is in the air! ❤️. It was a magical birthday wishes moment, when Paschal Nworgu Tenor (aka Prince Tamino) surprised Nanyah Ifunanya Nwangene (aka Princess Pamina) with a self-drawn pencil art portrait for her birthday🎨💕 Post-rehearsal celebrations got a whole lot more exciting! 🎉 Belated happy birthday to one of our pride, Nanyah."

Months later, news of her death hit the internet after she was reportedly bitten by snakes in her apartment in Abuja.

Watch the video below:

