A medical expert in Nigeria has shared tips on how to survive a snake attack and prevent snakes in homes

She also explained in detail the time it takes for a snake bite to begin having a serious effect on an individual

The medical expert, Dr. Emilia Ihezie, listed 7 important things individuals can do to ensure they are protected from snake attacks

The death of Ifunanya Nwangene, a singer, has continued to get many people emotional days after the incident.

The singer, according to a report, was bitten by snakes in her apartment in Abuja and while she tried to get help by driving herself to the hospital, she eventually succumbed to the effect of the deadly snake attack.

Dr. Emilia warns about venomous snakes

Since her death, many individuals who knew Ifunanya Nwangene have made different posts on social media documenting their memories while also speaking about her character, with some asking questions about how snakes made their way into her apartment.

In order to get answers to sensitive questions surrounding the death of Ifunanya Nwangene and to prevent similar cases, Legit.ng spoke with Dr Emilia Ihezie, a medical expert who shared 5 ways to prevent snakes in homes and how to survive a deadly attack by any venomous snake.

Dr Emilia Ihezie, who also has years of experience and is well trained in myopia control, orthokeratology, and keratoconus care, spoke about the tragic passing of Ifunanya Nwangene and blessed her soul.

Dangers of snake bites

Using Nigeria as a case study, Dr Emilia Ihezie spoke in detail, maintaining that there have been several cases of snake bites in Nigeria. However, the urgency and sensitivity of the matter depend on the type of snakes involved, as some are not venomous.

The doctor, who is based in Abuja, explained:

"Snake bites are moderately dangerous in Nigeria and this also depends on the type of snakes involved. There are some venomous ones and there are some that do dry bites.

Vipers and cobras are commonly encountered in Nigeria. And Cobras are have highly dangerous venoms that could be fatal depending on the type of cobra encountered."

Having explained the situation and how sensitive some cases might be, she spoke about some venomous snakes and how fast their effect is in the body.

"Average time is 30 minutes. But this also depends on the location of the bite. Note that this could also stretch for as long as 2 hours. If the venom contains cytotoxins, the victim would start experiencing palpitations, over sweating and weakness."

Only cure for snake bites

While there have been dodgy rumors online surrounding a traditional method or leaf which could cure snake bites, the doctor shut down rumors with her clear response when asked if there are other solutions to keep an individual alive after a snake bite and a hospital seems to not have an antivenom in the facility.

She responded:

"Unfortunately snake anti venoms are the only proven cure. So the victim is going to lose their life eventually from either a heart attack or difficulty breathing."

As she shared this, she also explained in detail how an individual who has been bitten by a venomous snake can survive an attack without dying.

How to survive a snake bite

Should an individual find himself in a situation like this, the doctor explained that one needs to keep calm as this would reduce the rate at which the venom circulates to other parts of the body. She also advised that bandages should be immediately placed around the affected area to restrict the venom from moving, after which an individual should call for help.

She explained:

"In order to survive a venomous snake bite, the victim needs to do all it takes to slow down circulation of the venom, which means reduce body movement to the barest minimum, bandage around the bitten areas in a way that it further restricts body movement around that area. Call for help or Google for hospitals with anti venom and get a helper to take you there immediately without panic."

How to prevent snakes in homes

While it is important for an individual to know what to do after a snake bite, the doctor explained in detail ways to prevent snakes in homes.

She mentioned that a yearly or six-month fumigation of the house and its surrounding is an important step, and if one lives near a bush, certain measures need to be taken.

In her response, she listed 7 ways to prevent snakes in homes:

"1. First do like a yearly or bi yearly fumigation around your compound."

"2. If you live in a bungalow and close to a bush, trim any trees that are touching your house roof."

"3. Check the toilet seat before sitting down and make sure there’s always light in your bathroom when you want to use it."

"4. When walking in a bushy area, stick to well defined paths."

"5. Eliminate rats in your compound because they are food for snakes and they will definitely come hunting for them in homes that have them."

"6. Net your doors and windows."

"7. This one is new: inspect your bed before sleeping."

